Rwanda, Steve Harvey Ink Tourism, Investment Deal

The government of Rwanda and American comedian and television host Steve Harvey's company BILT LLC, on Monday, December 16, signed an agreement to promote tourism and investment in Rwanda.

The agreement was signed by Rwanda Development Board (RDB) CEO Francis Gatare, on behalf of the Government of Rwanda; and Steve Harvey, who was in Kigali.

The agreement focuses on skills development in film, media, and education, the promotion of health and wellness campaigns, and the establishment of an academic institution under Melt Education, Harvey's education company, the RDB said.

Harvey, 67, has visited Rwanda twice in the last two months. Last week, he joined over 800 participants for the International Automobile Federation (FIA) awards and general assembly in Kigali.

Rwanda's tourism revenue rose by 36 percent from $445 million in 2022 to reach $620 million in 2023, according to RDB. The government targets tourism to generate $800 million in 2024.