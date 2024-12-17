Africa: Re-Live Blog - the 2024 CAF Awards - All the Action From Marrakech

Goodnight, Africa - and here's to another year of African footballing brilliance!

As the lights dim in Marrakech, the focus shifts to the next chapter in African football. Until then, stay tuned to CAFOnline.com for more updates, interviews, and exclusive reactions from tonight's big winners.

20:40 GMT - Thank You for Joining Us! That brings our LIVE BLOG of the 2024 CAF Awards to an end. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees who have made this year unforgettable.

20:30 GMT - A Celebration of African Excellence

Tonight, the continent came together to celebrate not just individual brilliance but the collective growth of African football. From rising stars to seasoned legends, every award category reflected the richness of talent Africa continues to produce.

The winners of the night also reminded us of the power of sport to unite, inspire, and pave the way for the next generation of players.20:25 GMT - A Night to Remember in Marrakech

The 2024 CAF Awards have concluded in spectacular fashion at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. It's been an evening of glitz, glamour, and celebration of African football's finest talents.

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria has been crowned the Men's Player of the Year, capping off an incredible year where he inspired Atalanta to European success and led the Super Eagles to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final. Lookman's dazzling performances and clinical finishing have made him a standout star.

Meanwhile, Zambia's Barbra Banda has taken home the Women's Player of the Year, a well-deserved accolade for a player whose exceptional skills, leadership, and goal-scoring feats have elevated the Copper Queens and her club, Orlando Pride, to new heights.20:20 GMT - Men's Player of the Year is Ademola Lookman of NIGERIA. Congrats Lookman.

When the stars align, they spell Adernola Lookrnan. 🌟 Ladies and gentlemen, your Men's Player of the Year! 🏆#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/xtHxJozThj-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

20:13 GMT - The Women's Player of the Year is BARBRA BANDA of Zambia. Congrats Barbra.

Shining bright as always! 🌟Barbra Banda is the Women's Player of the Year after a season of stellar performances!#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/OIhXql2dgf-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

20:10 GMT - Individual Glory

The final stretch of the night is here. The Women's Player of the Year is announced, followed by the Men's Player of the Year, the most coveted prizes in African football.20:00 GMT - It is time for the Outstanding Achievement award and the CAF President Dr Motsepe calls the FIFA President Infantino to come on the stage to present the award. 19:58 GMT - We return to the awards for Goal of the Year Excitement - Fans are eagerly awaiting the Goal of the Year winner.

He makes it look so easy! 🤯Presenting this stunning finish of Mabululu as the Goal of the Year! 🌟⚽#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/KK56bZQyjP-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

19:47 GMT - We take a break something special. A vibrant opening performance by Diamond Platnumz gets the crowd on its feet.19:43 GMT - Africa's Best XI The unveiling of the CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI teams for men and women is met with thunderous applause. These line-ups feature the crème de la crème of African football talent.

19:34 GMT - Coaches Honoured Both Men's and Women's Coaches of the Year are awarded next. The winners reflect tactical genius and their ability to inspire teams to glory.

It's all about turning a group into a team!💡The Men's Coach of the Year is the brilliant Ernerse Fae. 👏 #CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/dI5NzBWHKV-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

And the Mrs was present to see Fae take the award

Ingenious. Creative. History-maker. 🧠 Of course, it is Larnia Bournehdi, your Women's Coach of the Year! #CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/WAyW5jq3ki-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

19:19 GMT - Goalkeeper of the Year Awards (Women and Men)Recognition for the continent's last line of defence. The goalkeepers nominated have kept clean sheets and made match-winning saves.

When it came down to him, he knew how to save the day! 🧤Your Men's Goalkeeper of the Year is Ronwen Williarns.🥇#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/1DrDz0rrRq-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

Perfect saves, flawless performances, and a well-deserved honor. 👏Your Women's Goalkeeper of the Year is Chiarnaka Nnadozie. 🧤#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/viE4Z7fw28-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

19:10 GMT - It is the turn of the Women's Interclub Player of the Year

A star, that's just who she is! 🌟 Sanaa Mssoudy is the Women's Interclub Player of the year! ✨#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/DnJlVgUDjt-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

19:05 GMT - Best Interclub Players of the Year

The first awards of the night celebrate the best performers from African clubs:

Men's Interclub Player of the Year

Women's Interclub Player of the Year

Both categories spotlight players who lit up CAF Interclubs competitions.

Men's Interclub Player of the Year

The continent may be ours, but he certainly owns it! 🏆🌍Our Men's Interclub Player of the year is Ronwen Williarns! #CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/n0kMAUsaUC-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

18:59 GMT - The fourth batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing clubs in Africa (women).

Big stages are where they belong! 💫TP Mazernbe is the Women's Club of the Year, capping off a memorable season. 🙌º#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/I4OfS2q0XH-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

18:55 GMT - The fourth batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing clubs in Africa (men).

A season full of wins, and here's just another one! 🥇

The Men's Club of the Year is Al Ahly FC, a season to remember for the Eagles. 🦅#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/B67uKAoyZO

18:45 GMT - The third batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing national teams in Africa (men).

An unbreakable bond and flawless chemistry! 🥁The Men's National Team of the Year award goes to the harmonious Côte d'lvoire. 🇨🇮 #CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/ilvI5xejAz-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

18:40 GMT - The third batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing national teams in Africa (women).

They sure know how to make their country proud! 🤩The Women's National Team of the Year is Nigeria. 🇳🇬 º#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/WYd95SYBbN-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

18:33 GMT - National Team Awards The night shifts focus to national pride with the Men's and Women's National Teams of the Year. Their achievements on the pitch have united millions across the continent.18:35 GMT - The second batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing young players in Africa (men).

Pure talent. He's born with it! 🪄The Men's Young Player of the Year, for the second year in a row, is Larnine Carnara. 🙌#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/HnI5IZr6Za-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

Catch them young, and watch them make it to the biggest stages! 💫Your Women's Young Player of the Year is the talented Doha El Madani. 🤩ºº#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/jWpytBs2kp-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

18:30 GMT - The second batch awards of the night celebrate the best performing young players in Africa (women). 18: 20 GMT - The first awards of the night celebrate the best performing referees in Africa.

Female Referee of the Year Best Referee - Bouchra Karboubi (Best Assistant Referee)- Diana Chikotesha

18:15 GMT - CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe leading the dignitaries in attendance including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and several African FA Presidents. President Dr Motsepe gives his opening address with a round of applause from the guests in the hall.18:10 GMT A vibrant opening performance gets the crowd on its feet, while the Trio Andalou Orchestra brings a unique Moroccan flair to the proceedings.

Let's dive into the awards!

18:00 GMT - THE CEREMONY BEGINS!

The 2024 CAF Awards officially kick off with hosts Kate Scott and Jalal Bouzrara welcoming the audience.

17:52 GMT - The Atmosphere is Electric With just minutes to go before the awards ceremony begins, the anticipation in Marrakech is palpable. Guests are seated, the stage is set, and Africa is ready to crown its football royalty.

"This is Africa, the game's beating heart." ⚽️❤️The biggest night of the year is here. 😍#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/UH2f4lTQsa-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

Stay with us for LIVE updates as the awards are announced!

17:07 GMT - Spotlight on the Palais des Congrès The Palais des Congrès in Marrakech has a history of hosting iconic events. Did you know it hosted the signing of the GATT Agreement in 1994, a turning point in global trade? Tonight, however, it transforms into the epicenter of African football glory.

With over 19 awards to be presented, we're set for an evening of drama, excitement, and celebration.

17:00 GMT - Final Hour Begins

The stage is set, the stars are ready, and we're moments away from kicking off the 2024 CAF Awards. Stay with us for live updates!

16:52 GMT - Almost Showtime The Palais des Congrès is now packed with Africa's biggest football icons. The excitement is contagious - this is a night for the history books!

16:45 GMT - Rising Stars to Watch Keep an eye out for the Young Player of the Year nominees:

Karim Konaté (Cote d'Ivoire)

(Cote d'Ivoire) Oumar Diakite (Cote d'Ivoire)

(Cote d'Ivoire) Lamine Camara (Senegal)

These players represent the future of African football.

A Moroccan vibe at the #CAFAwards2024! 🇲🇦Does it get any better? 🌟 pic.twitter.com/59wD5PCxqj-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

16:38 GMT - Behind the Scenes Backstage, the presenters Kate Scott and Jalal Bouzrara are rehearsing their lines. The energy is electric, and everything is set for a seamless show.

16:31 GMT - Countdown: 1 Hour to Go! Only 60 minutes left until the ceremony begins. We'll soon know who will lift Africa's most prestigious football prizes.

16:24 GMT - Red Carpet Buzz - The stars are arriving! Nominees, legends, and special guests are gracing the red carpet in stunning outfits. A truly Marrakech moment!16:17 GMT - Eyes on the Coaches

The Men's Coach of the Year features three outstanding tacticians:

Hugo Broos (South Africa): Bafana Bafana's master strategist. Emerse Faé (Cote d'Ivoire): A young coach who delivered AFCON glory. Sébastien Desabre (DR Congo): A revival story worth celebrating.

The winner will set the standard for African coaching excellence.

16:10 GMT - Goal of the Year Excitement

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Goal of the Year winner. Contenders include:

Saïd Benrahma's stunning free-kick for Algeria.

for Algeria. Abdul Aziz Issah's screamer in the CAF Confederation Cup.

in the CAF Confederation Cup. Sébastien Haller's crucial strike in the AFCON final.

Which goal captured Africa's imagination in 2024?

16:03 GMT - Remembering Past Greats

The CAF Awards have been a defining moment for legends:

Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Touré hold the record with four Men's Player of the Year titles each.

and hold the record with each. Asisat Oshoala leads the women's category with six titles.

Who will join their ranks tonight?

15:55 GMT - Special Mention for Morocco

Morocco is the perfect host for tonight's event. After reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, they've become the pride of African football. Events like this continue to showcase Morocco's dedication to the growth of the sport.

Their local star, Achraf Hakimi, remains one of the continent's brightest talents - a hero both at PSG and for the Atlas Lions.

15:45 GMT - Legends in the House

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This evening is also a celebration of the African football legends who paved the way. Among the big names spotted so far:

Victor Wanyama (Kenya)

(Kenya) Mohamed Zidan (Egypt)

(Egypt) Portia Modise (South Africa) - the first African woman to score 100 international goals .

(South Africa) - the first African woman to score . Seydou Keita (Mali)

(Mali) Obafemi Martins (Nigeria), famous for his acrobatic celebrations.

It's a star-studded reunion, a reminder of Africa's football legacy.

15:35 GMT - Women's Football Steals the Show

The women's game has grown in leaps and bounds across Africa, and tonight's Women's Player of the Year shortlist reflects that perfectly.

Barbra Banda (Zambia): The first female footballer to score a hat-trick at two Olympics. Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco): The heartbeat of AS FAR's Champions League campaign. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria): Paris FC's shot-stopper, whose heroics lit up France.

Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire) : AFCON hero and Brighton starlet.

: AFCON hero and Brighton starlet. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea) : Bundesliga goal machine with a record-breaking season.

: Bundesliga goal machine with a record-breaking season. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : PSG's ever-reliable fullback.

: PSG's ever-reliable fullback. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) : The hat-trick hero of Atalanta's Europa League triumph.

: The hat-trick hero of Atalanta's Europa League triumph. Ronwen Williams (South Africa): Bafana Bafana's AFCON penalty king.

The race is intense, the votes are distributed evenly and we're in for one final round. 👀Ladies and gentlemen, your Men's Player of the Year ̵T̵o̵p̵ ̵3̵ Top 5. 🌟#CAFAwards2024 | @SSFootball pic.twitter.com/LSgVlAMpra-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 12, 2024

It's not just about recognition - their achievements inspire millions of young girls across Africa.This year, theaward is one of the most open in years, with five finalists:

It's been 28 years since a goalkeeper won this award - could Williams break that curse tonight?

Tune in wherever you are! 📺Find out where you can watch us live. 🌟🌎#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/0GsuvkB8Sm-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

15:21 GMT: Tonight's ceremony promises a mix of football and entertainment. Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania and Morocco's rising R&B star Dystinct will headline the musical performances, alongside other acts like Trio Andalou and Women in Jazz. Expect dazzling performances!

15:14 GMT: The CAF Awards have a rich history. First established in 1970 by France Football and later taken over by CAF in 1992, this gala honours players, coaches, and teams who have excelled over the past year. Did you know? Cameroon leads the Men's Player of the Year award tally with 11 titles, thanks to legends like Samuel Eto'o and Roger Milla.15:07 GMT: The countdown has officially begun! Today's ceremony will showcase the brightest talents in African football. Among the most anticipated awards is the CAF Men's Player of the Year, where five outstanding players remain in contention, including Achraf Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, and Ronwen Williams.

1500 GMT: Hello and welcome to Cafonline.com's LIVE BLOG of the 2024 CAF Awards coming to you from the stunning Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. This prestigious event, celebrating African football excellence, will kick off at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

For the next few hours, we will bring you play-by-play updates leading up to the grand celebration of Africa's finest players, coaches, clubs, and national teams.

Stay with us as we share historical insights, previews, and live coverage as the night unfolds!