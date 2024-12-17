Africa: #cafawards2024 - Lookman, Nnadozie Shine in Morocco (Full List of Winners)

Nigeria emerged among the night's biggest winners, claiming three prestigious awards.

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony, hosted by Kate Scott and Jamal Bouzrara at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, lived up to its billing, delivering a night of excitement and triumph.

The Super Falcons were crowned the Women's National Team of the Year, while Chiamaka Nnadozie took home the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women's) award.

Although Nigeria missed out on other categories, the country had the last laugh when Ademola Lookman was announced as the Men's Player of the Year.

This prestigious award capped off an incredible night for Nigerian football.

Below is the full list of winners at the #CAFAwards2024:

Men's Player of the Year

Ademola Lookman

Women's Player of the Year

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

CAF President's outstanding achievement

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Egypt)

Paul Biya (Cameroon)

Goal of the year

Mabululu goal vs Namibia in AFCON 2025

Coach of the Year (Men)

Emerse Fae (Cote d'Ivoire)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Lamia Boumehdi (Tp Mazembe/ Morocco)

Goalkeeper of the year (Men)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the year (Women)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Club of the Year (Men)

Ahly (Egypt)

National team of the year (Men)

Cote d'Ivoire

National team of the year (Women)

Nigeria

Young player of the year (Men)

Lamine Camara (Senegal)

Young player of the year (Women)

Doha El Madani (Morocco)

Best male referees

Ibrahim Mutaz (Libya)

Assistant referee, Elvis Noupue (Cameroon)

Best female referees

Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

Assistant referee, Diana Chikotesha

Best XI (Men)

Andre Onana (Cameroon) - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) - Mohammed Kudus (Ghana), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Franck Kessie (Cote d'Ivoire), Yves Bissouma (DR Congo) - Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

Best XI (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa) - Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa), Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria) - Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa), Linda Motlhalo (South Africa), Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ghizlane Cheebak (Morocco), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi).