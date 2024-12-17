Liberia: Maritime - Liberia Officially Deposits Instrument for Re-Election to Imo Council 2025

16 December 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia -Liberia, through the Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has deposited the Official Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Liberia declaring Liberia's bid for re-election to the Council of IMO during elections at the 34th Assembly session of the Organisation in December 2025.

Ambassador Robert Wilmot Kpadeh, Liberia's Permanent Representation to IMO, at the head of a three-man delegation, presented the instrument to the Legal Department at the Headquarters of the IMO in London today, Monday, 16 December 2024, at 12:15 noon.

Ambassador Kpadeh stressed the importance of the deposit, stating this officially kicks start Liberia's vigorous campaign to get re-elected to Category-A of the IMO 40-member Council having been elected at the 33rd Assembly session in 2023. He said, through this instrument, the Government of Liberia is highlighting Liberia's important role in the work of the IMO as a founding member and an important contributor to the budget of the Organisation. He stated that Liberia does not only pride itself on being the leading and enviable Flag-ship registry, but the country continues to demonstrate leadership in the realm of international shipping, in all dimensions.

He emphasized that at the level of the IMO, Liberia is profoundly proud to be chairing the all-important Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) under the leadership of Dr. Harry Conway, Liberia's Alternate Permanente Representative while sponsoring or co-sponsoring important proposals to keep international shipping safe and secure. He said, Liberia therefore believes it deserves to retain its seat on the Council of the IMO.

In a related development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official circular calling on all foreign missions, line ministries and agencies of the Government of Liberia to support the country's bid for re-election to the IMO Council informing that this is a matter of national obligation and pride that requires all hands-on deck.

