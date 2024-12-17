Liberia: Alja Condemns Executive Interference, Warns Lawmaker Over Press Freedom Threats

17 December 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Minneapolis — The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has strongly condemned recent developments surrounding the ongoing crisis within Liberia's House of Representatives, in which the Justice Minister and Attorney-General allegedly skewed the interpretation of the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of the so-called majority members of the House.

ALJA says the Attorney-General's actions, carried out under the instruction of the Executive branch, undermine the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers enshrined in Liberia's Constitution.

In a statement signed by its President, Joey Kennedy, ALJA noted that while the Supreme Court's interpretation of Articles 33 and 49 of the Liberian Constitution refrained from explicitly addressing the legality of actions taken by the anti-Koffa faction within the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General's skewed interpretation risks exacerbating the already volatile crisis.

At the same time, ALJA expressed deep concern over the Executive Mansion's decision to withdraw security personnel and other government resources assigned to House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa amid the ongoing crisis. ALJA views the withdrawal of Speaker Koffa's security detail as blatant intimidation that undermines both the principle of separation of powers and the integrity of Liberia's governance. Such actions, ALJA stressed, compromise Speaker Koffa's safety and set a dangerous precedent for using state power to influence legislative processes.

ALJA calls on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to demonstrate leadership by respecting the fundamental doctrine of separation of powers and refraining from interference in the affairs of the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, ALJA has condemned threats made by Nimba County Representative Samuel Kogar against journalist Julius Jeh of OK FM. During a live broadcast, Representative Kogar accused Jeh of inciting public discontent over the ongoing leadership crisis and issued veiled threats of potential consequences against the journalist.

ALJA believes such intimidation constitutes a direct attack on press freedom and undermines the media's critical role as a cornerstone of democracy. The U.S.-based advocacy group insists that journalists must be free to report on critical national issues without fear of retribution or harm.

ALJA reiterates that press freedom is non-negotiable and essential for holding leaders accountable, fostering transparency, and ensuring that the Liberian people remain informed about their government's actions.

The Association remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for a free press, good governance, and respect for Liberia's constitutional order. ALJA will continue to monitor the situation and speak out against actions that threaten Liberia's democratic progress.

ALJA is a U.S.-based Liberian media advocacy organization committed to promoting press freedom and fostering good governance through media advocacy. Founded in 1998, ALJA supports accountability and integrity in Liberia's political affairs.

