Liberia: Judge Threatens to Arrest Those Who Litter Temple of Justice

Those who are in the habit of just throwing dirt around the premises of the Temple of Justice housing the Supreme Court will have themselves to blame, if they do not desist immediately, or face arrest.

The warning was issued by Assigned Judge George Wah-Harris of the Civil Law Court, yesterday, during the official opening of Courts A and B.

Smith used the occasion to inform his audience that Environmental Sanitation Law violations will be punished by a fine of US$100.

"The people under the social contract are bound to respect our City ordinances and Environmental Sanitation law, violation of which is punishable by a fine of US$100 under the Environmental Sanitation Law," Smith cautioned, would be Violators.

According to Smith, the grounds of the Temple of Justice, especially the Civil Law Court premises and contagious parts thereof, are a zero tolerance zone for littering of plastic bags and other dirt.

"Violators caught will be held for contempt of court and punished and/or forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for speedy trial," Smith noted.

Smith immediately mandated Courts' Sheriffs, bailiffs, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other national security apparatus to arrest those who litter their water plastic bags, bottles, cans and other dirt on the grounds of the Temple of Justice.

Smith explained that flooding is like war, EBOLA and COVID-19 in that it destroys lives and properties, displaced people, stops their freedom of movement to conduct their daily activities, among other things.

Smith noted that global warming or climate change causes prolonged and intense rainfalls thus causing flooding.

"Only 5% of global warming or climate change is attributable to natural phenomena; while 95% is caused by human activities, including illegal and unlawful activities like putting your water plastic bags, garbage, dirt and other refuse in the drains or drainages and all over the place," he added. In order to avoid the danger of floods in Liberia and protect our and Environmental scenic environment, Smith said, the City Ordinances Sanitation provisions of our Health Law must be protected.

"The Government, therefore, under the Constitution, the social contract and pillar 5 of the Government's ARREST agenda must prevent eminent floods in Liberia," he said.