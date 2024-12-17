Liberia Validates National Blue Economy Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia is hosting the final validation and national broad-based stakeholders' consultation workshop on the draft National Blue Economy Strategy (NBES) in Monrovia. The three-day event is supported by the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) with funding provided by the Kingdom of Norway.

The validation workshop follows the National Stakeholders Consultative Workshop held in September 2024.

In his remarks, the Deputy Commissioner for Vessel Registration at the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Mr. John F. Harvey, said the strategy reflects extensive consultations, expert advice, and stakeholder contributions, embodying the collective vision of key actors from both the public and private sectors.

"This strategy represents the collective vision and aspirations of all of us gathered here today--government, private sector, civil society, academia, and the international community, including our distinguished colleagues from AU-IBAR. Your input has been vital in shaping this document, and today marks the final opportunity to ensure that this strategy is both robust and inclusive," Deputy Commissioner Harvey emphasized.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize the strategy's long-term sustainability to secure vibrant and resilient marine ecosystems for future generations. "Sustainable practices in fisheries, conservation, and coastal development are critical to safeguarding our marine resources for years to come. The Blue Economy presents a unique opportunity to drive economic growth while reducing poverty. We must explore innovative solutions that promote job creation, value-added industries, and equitable wealth distribution, especially for coastal communities reliant on the ocean for their livelihoods," he added.

Highlighting inclusivity, Deputy Commissioner Harvey underscored the importance of ensuring that marginalized groups, including women and youth, are integrated into the strategy's formulation and benefit from its opportunities. "This is not just about economic gain; it is about social and environmental equity," he stated.

He further noted the Blue Economy's potential for technological innovation, including sustainable shipping technologies and marine renewable energy solutions. "We must foster innovation and invest in research and development to harness these opportunities," he urged.

"The final validation of this strategy marks a critical milestone in our shared journey toward realizing the full potential of the Blue Economy. However, this is just the beginning. Implementation will require commitment, accountability, and continued collaboration across all sectors," he added.

For her part, AU-IBAR Director Dr. Huyam Salih, in a statement delivered on her behalf, emphasized the significance of supporting the development and validation of national Blue Economy strategies across Africa. She highlighted that the initiative aligns with the decisions of the African Union Ministers at the 3rd session of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) in October 2019, which recognized the Blue Economy as a key driver for Africa's sustainable socio-economic development.

"AU-IBAR, with support from the Kingdom of Norway, has embarked on actualizing these recommendations. So far, technical assistance has been provided to five regional economic communities (RECs) and 14 African Union Member States," Dr. Salih stated.

Speaking on her behalf, Mr. Obinna Anozie outlined the workshop's key objectives, including sensitizing stakeholders on the draft strategy, consolidating inputs from diverse perspectives, fostering high-level buy-in, and formulating a roadmap for Blue Economy development, including resource mobilization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This exercise will ignite uptake and ownership of the National Blue Economy Strategy and its components by stakeholders, considering that AU-IBAR's support to Liberia is demand-driven," he added.

The workshop brings together technical experts and representatives from the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Ministry of National Defense (MOD), academia, civil society, the private sector, and other key agencies.

Over the next three days, stakeholders will refine the strategy's goals, vision, and implementation roadmap. Discussions will focus on critical areas such as resource mobilization, capacity-building, and institutional coordination to ensure the strategy integrates into Liberia's broader national development agenda.