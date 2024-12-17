Liberia: NDC Demands Dismissal of Officials for Violating Asset Declaration Deadline

Monrovia — The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has called for the immediate dismissal of appointed government officials who failed to comply with President Joseph Boakai's asset declaration directive. The directive, issued on November 28, 2024, mandated all appointed officials to declare their assets within ten days, with a final deadline of December 7, 2024.

In a statement released Monday, the NDC described the noncompliance as an "unacceptable violation" of the National Code of Conduct (NCoC), particularly Section 10.2(h), which requires appointed officials to declare their assets no later than 30 days after appointment. The coalition argued that the failure of certain officials to comply undermines the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability.

"We demand the immediate dismissal of all noncompliant appointed officials who have failed to declare their assets as required by law," the statement read. "This violation of the National Code of Conduct cannot be tolerated. President Boakai must act decisively to remove these officials from office without delay."

President Boakai's directive aligns with Chapter 10 of the NCoC, which stipulates that any failure to declare assets within the given timeline warrants immediate suspension from office. Additionally, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), tasked with overseeing the process, has the authority under the 2022 LACC Act to enforce compliance, including imposing penalties ranging from suspension to dismissal and asset seizure.

The NDC emphasized that enforcing the asset declaration law is a cornerstone of President Boakai's ARREST development agenda, which prioritizes the rule of law and anti-corruption measures. The coalition urged the public to hold officials accountable and to support government efforts aimed at maintaining integrity in public service.

"By enforcing the asset declaration law, we can foster a more transparent, accountable, and trustworthy government. All appointed officials must adhere to the law, and any failure to do so should result in immediate action," the statement concluded.