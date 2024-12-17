Liberia: Promise Made, Promise Kept

The Government has delivered on its ambitious promise to transform the digital future of its youth, successfully training 10,000 young people under the Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP).

This nationwide initiative, which concluded recently, marks a significant step in bridging the country's digital divide and equipping its next generation for opportunities in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, and Posts and Telecommunications, in collaboration with hosts of ICT training institutes, aimed to enhance digital literacy and equip young people with essential technology skills for the evolving global economy.

The training covered various areas, including basic digital literacy, digital marketing/e-commerce, and GIS and data collection. The program is part of President Boakai's broader effort to bridge the digital divide and promote economic opportunities for its youth, addressing the increasing demand for skilled workers in the digital sector.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision of fostering digital transformation and innovation while empowering the next generation to actively contribute to Liberia's socioeconomic development. The success of the training program reflects growing recognition of digital skills as a critical component of development in the 21st century.

The project also awarded 15 fully funded scholarships to the best-performing students representing each of the 15 counties, and over 45 startup businesses that participated in the training will receive the sum of US$250,000 aimed at investing in the next generation of Liberian entrepreneurs.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph N. Boakai, the Minister of State Without Portfolio stressed that the funding seeks to empower young business leaders by providing access to essential funding, mentorship, and capacity-building programs. The investment reflects the government's commitment to promoting innovation, reducing unemployment, and driving economic diversification.

According to him, ICT is the backbone that supports various sectors of development, making it a key player in the government's agenda.

"When we pledged to train up to 10,000 of our youth in digital skills within the first half of the year, we knew it was an ambitious goal. But today, I am elated to proclaim it as a promise made, promise kept! This achievement is not just a piece of statistics. It should be taken as a testament to the determination of our young people and the dedication of the project teams," he stated.

Minister Stevquoah narrated that the digital transformation program is a bold and intentional program that the government believes in, adding that it involves several components, from policy frameworks, standards, and infrastructure development to an enabling digital economy and digital society.

"We also recognize the trailblazers of this program by awarding seed funding to the first set of 50 teams of trainees who successfully submitted a proposal worthy of support. To these young entrepreneurs, I say, seize this opportunity, innovate, and contribute to the development of our nation," he said.

President Boakai through Minister Stevquoah urged the beneficiaries to give back to the program so that others may benefit in the future. "You are not just beneficiaries; you are torchbearers for a new era in Liberia," he added.

Minister Stevquoah explained that the seed-funding must be utilized to empower other sectors of the government's ARREST agenda. He indicated that ICT is a critical tool that can enhance productivity in health, agriculture, education, tourism, and beyond.

The Minister without Portfolio reaffirmed that the other Digital Transformation program is not a one-off initiative.

Minister Stevquoah said that it is an ongoing endeavor aimed at embedding digital solutions into every facet of the society to enhance productivity and improve the quality of life for all Liberians.

During the program, President Boakai through the Minister without Portfolio mandated the Ministry of Education to work closely with the Digital Transformation Project and the development partners to integrate ICT and digital skills training into high school programs.

"As interoperability is a cardinal part of the digital economy and digital society, the Digital Transformation Project will work along with key sector players, including the Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Revenue Authority, the Accountant General's Office, and the National Identity Registry to ensure this infrastructure is in place and is available for Government and private sector services," he noted.

This funding is expected to target sectors with high growth potential, such as agriculture, technology, and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It also aligns with broader national development goals, aiming to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports job creation and sustainable economic growth.