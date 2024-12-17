Liberia: Empowerment Squared-Liberia, Partners Launch Learning Center

The Empowerment Squared /Liberia and partners celebrated a momentous occasion on Friday, December 13, 2024, with the opening ceremony of the Liberia Learning Center. The launch took place at the Effort Baptist Church located on the Paynesville City Hall grounds.

The partners involved in this initiative are McMaster University, Hamilton University, the Rotary Club of Buchanan, Hamilton Public Library, MOHAWK College, and the Paynesville City Cooperation, who have all come together to transform the lives of over 25,000 community members in Liberia.

During the ceremony, Student Sackie of the Kings and Queens International School shared a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to access knowledge, discover potential, and work towards a brighter future at the Liberia Learning Center. Sackie emphasized that the center not only provides a space for learning but also instills hope and a sense of belonging among the youth of Liberia.

Leo Johnson, the Executive Empowerment Director of the Liberian Learning Center, shared his inspiring journey from a refugee camp to Canada, where he attended McMaster University and founded Empowerment Squared. Reflecting on his own experience of accessing education, Johnson expressed his commitment to building Liberia's first comprehensive learning center.

"As a child growing up in Liberia, I never had the experience of what a library looked like, but I developed a burning desire that no child should be allowed to go school under the condition I experience in Liberia and in refugee camps in Cote D'Ivoire and Ghana for 8years," Johnson said.

He continued, "I remember studying at night by streetlights in front of the yards of people who could afford diesel generators. So I set out on this journey to make sure that this was going to be a different reality with the dream of Liberia's first comprehensive learning center."

The Liberia Learning Center, located in Paynesville, consists of three facilities that aim to transform the educational landscape of the region and provide diverse learning resources to the community. The center offers a central and accessible location for students and residents.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors of Empowerment Squared (Canada), Chairman Andrew Spurgeon expressed gratitude to the partners, donors, and supporters who made the Liberia Learning Center a reality. He highlighted the center as a hub of opportunity for individuals to learn, grow, and prosper, contributing to a brighter future for Liberia.

"Today we open the doors not only to the Liberian Learning Center, but to the boundless opportunities for so many to learn, grow, and prosper.

"With every book read, computer used, or meeting covered in this building, there is hope, hope that the people doing so will be able to learn new things, imagine a better future and build a better life for themselves, their families and their country."

Emmett L. Dunn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empowerment Squared-Liberia, emphasized the transformative impact of the Liberia Learning Center on the academic community in Liberia and beyond. He praised the state-of-the-art facilities and educational resources that empower individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to society.

"It's with great pride and deep appreciation that we, the Board of Directors, extend our heartfelt congratulations to our partners, local and global, on the official opening of the center.

"This monumental achievement is not just a celebration of our collective hard work and potential of collaboration and commitment to education."

The ceremony brought together members and officials from the Empowerment Squared Board (Canada) and (Liberia), the Rotary Club Liberia, Hamilton Universities, the Ministry of Education, student community, and the media, among others. The event marked a significant milestone in the mission of Empowerment Squared to empower marginalized youth and families with the tools and skills to thrive in society.