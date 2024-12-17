Nigeria: Govt Approves N30bn for Universities of Agriculture to Launch Mechanized Farming

The federal government has approved N30 billion for the nation's 30 universities of agriculture to immediately commence mechanized farming.

The announcement came with a directive for specialized universities to focus strictly on their core mandates and cease offering programs unrelated to their original purpose.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open a retreat organized by the Ministry of Education for pro-chancellors of federal universities.

Dr. Alausa emphasized the importance of universities of agriculture owning and operating mechanized farming systems. He revealed that each university would receive N1 billion as a take-off grant for the initiative.