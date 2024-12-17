Africa: 263 Million Malaria Cases, 597,000 Deaths Recorded Globally in 2023 - WHO

About 95 per cent of these deaths were concentrated in Africa

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, stated on Monday that new data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 malaria deaths occurred worldwide in 2023.

This marks an increase of approximately 11 million cases compared to 2022, with nearly the same number of deaths reported.

Alarmingly, about 95 per cent of these deaths were concentrated in the WHO African region, where many individuals at risk still lack access to essential services for prevention, detection, and treatment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasised the urgency of addressing the burden of malaria.

"No one should die of malaria, yet the disease continues to disproportionately harm people living in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women," he said.

Mr Ghebreyesus highlighted the need for increased investments and actions in high-burden African countries to curb the threat of malaria.

Progress achieved

The report stated that as of November 2024, 44 countries and one territory have been certified malaria-free by WHO, with many more making steady progress towards this goal.

Of the 83 malaria-endemic countries, 25 now report fewer than ten malaria cases annually, a significant increase from just four countries in 2000.

It was also noted that the WHO African region had seen a 16 per cent reduction in malaria mortality rates since 2015. However, the estimated mortality rate of 524 deaths per 100,000 population at risk in 2023 remains more than double the target level set by the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030.

The report revealed that earlier this year, health ministers from 11 African countries, which account for two-thirds of the global malaria burden, signed a declaration to sustainably and equitably lower the disease burden.

The countries include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, and Uganda.

The ministers pledged to strengthen their national health systems and enhance coordination to address the root causes of malaria.

It stated that deploying WHO-recommended tools offers renewed hope in the fight against malaria. As of December, 17 countries have introduced malaria vaccines through routine childhood immunisation, expecting to save tens of thousands of young lives annually.

Additionally, new-generation insecticide-treated nets, which provide better protection against malaria, accounted for 78 per cent of the 195 million nets delivered to sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, up from 59 per cent in 2022.

Funding challenge

The global health body noted that despite these advancements, funding for malaria control remains inadequate, particularly in high-burden African countries.

It revealed that in 2023, total funding reached an estimated $4 billion, falling short of the $8.3 billion target the Global Technical Strategy set.

The report stated that this funding gap has resulted in significant coverage deficiencies for insecticide-treated nets, medicines, and other lifesaving tools, especially for vulnerable populations.

The WHO report underscores the necessity for a more inclusive and effective response to reach the most vulnerable populations affected by malaria.

Also, WHO urged countries to prioritise primary health care as the foundation of equitable health systems and to adopt strategies that address the root causes of malaria, including gender inequities.

WHO also called for investments in robust data systems to monitor health inequalities and ensure equity, gender equality, and human rights are central to antimalarial innovation.

Malaria

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. The disease is a significant public health concern in many parts of the world, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions.

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites, transmitted through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito.

The symptoms of malaria can vary depending on the severity of the disease and the individual's overall health. Common symptoms include fever, chills, flu-like symptoms, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, anaemia, and jaundice.

In severe cases of malaria, symptoms can include seizures, coma, respiratory distress, organ failure, and death. Malaria can be fatal if left untreated or if treatment is delayed.