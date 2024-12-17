Nigeria: Group Rejects Tinubu's Decision to Rename Nigerian University After Gowon

17 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

"The proposed name change is seen as an affront to our collective identity and history," the statement reads in part.

A group, the University of Abuja Concerned Alumni Comrades, has opposed the Nigerian government's plan to rename the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University.

In a statement by its coordinator, Ogunwoye Samson, the group asked the government to reverse the decision.

On Monday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has resolved to rename the university. He noted, however, that the move would require the approval of the National Assembly.

Rejection

However, the University of Abuja Concerned Alumni Comrades noted that the renaming of the university would erode the legacy and identity built by the university over the years.

The statement said the government would disregard the voices and sentiments of the university's current students and alumni if the name change continued.

It said the university and its current name represent current students' and alumni's shared experiences and aspirations.

"We urge the Federal Government to immediately reconsider this decision in favour of dialogue that respects our institution's heritage," the statement said, adding that the group is committed to protecting the identity of the university and would not stand by idly "while decisions are made without our input or consideration for what they mean for future generations."

"We believe that such a significant alteration should involve thorough consultation with all stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, and the broader community," the statement said.

The group vowed to mobilise the indigenous people of Abuja, current students and alumni to resist this name change "vigorously".

"We draw inspiration from the successful resistance mounted by students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) when faced with a similar challenge. Their determination showcased the power of unity in preserving institutional integrity against governmental overreach," it added.

"We call upon all stakeholders--students, alumni, faculty members, and community leaders--to join us in this cause. Together, we will ensure that our voices are heard loud and clear. We will organise peaceful protests, awareness campaigns, and discussions to highlight our concerns regarding this proposed name change."

