Nigeria: Cost of Drinking Water Rises in Enugu As Govt Water Project Fails

NAN reports that many of the water galleries built by the government in parts of the city have remained dry.

Residents of Enugu metropolis in Enugu State have decried the high cost of drinking water in parts of the city as Christmas festivities approach.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday showed that efforts by the state government to provide potable drinking water are yet to yield the desired results.

NAN reports that many water galleries the government built in parts of the city have remained dry.

A truck carrying a 500-gallon tank of water that used to sell for N10,000 and N12,000 now goes for N13,000 and N15,000, depending on the area. A 750-gallon tank of water sells for between N16,000 and N18,000.

Also, in some parts of the city, a 25-litre gallon of drinking water sells for N300, while well water used for cooking is sold for between N50 and N70.

Speaking to NAN, a water tanker driver, Eugene Nwangene, attributed the development to a combination of factors, including the high cost of transport and increased revenues.

A resident of Abakpa Nike, Steve Osuji, said he was surprised that water scarcity persisted in Enugu City.

"Government has promised to provide water to Enugu residents within 180 days of commencement of its administration, yet we are faced with scarcity," he said.

Mercy Okeke, a resident of the Akwuke area of Awkunanaw, said the water situation in the area was the same as it had always been.

"We buy water as usual. For example, a 25-litre drinking water bottle costs N300, while well water costs N50 or N60, while some sell for N70.

"As the dry season is setting in, many wells are already drying up, and as usual, we are resorting to buying from water tankers," Ms Okeke said.

Ms Okeke appealed to the state government to do something to end the perennial water scarcity facing the people.

It is also similar to Independence Layout, Transekulu, Emene and Achara Layout, as many residents have resorted to commercial water tankers to get water.

Chigozie Ude, who lives in Independence Layout, said she spent N40,000 on a full tanker of 2,000 gallons every two weeks. She said that this has made life difficult for her and her household.

"I spend N80,000 every month on water alone as against N60,000 I spend during the dry season because I use my well during the rainy season.

"It is difficult to dig a borehole in Enugu because of the topography as the soil is covered with coal, which is not healthy. So, I am appealing to the state government to intensify efforts in providing water for the people of the state," he said.

We're doing our best - Mbah

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah has assured the people that his administration is doing everything possible to bring water to the residents' doorsteps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Mbah gave the assurance during his quarterly town hall meeting with Enugu State residents held over the weekend.

He said the government had signed a partnership agreement with Watson Nestor Company, which had injected $100 million to help modernise the water scheme project.

The governor disclosed that while the company handles technical areas, the state government will handle water production.

He said the company would replace the old pipes, bring water to the residents' doorsteps, and provide meters.

Governor Mbah explained that the payment of water rate would be 20 per cent less than what residents were spending on buying water.

(NAN)