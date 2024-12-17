Nigeria Can Leverage Our Research to Boost Agric Export - Thailand Firm

As the nation strives to attain food security and maximise its agricultural potential for self-sustenance and increased food exports, A4S Global, a Thailand agricultural firm in Nigeria, has urged Nigerian farmers to leverage on the availability of Thailand scientific agricultural research and technology products in the market to boost their yield and meet export requirements.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of A4S Global, Niti Sawangsap, stated this while addressing farmers and other agriculture stakeholders in Lagos on Monday during the launch of the 4Tree Ionic enhancer fertilizer made by the company founded in Thailand.

Both Nigeria and Thailand share similarities in their agricultural sectors, primarily characterised by nearly identical climate and predominantly small-scale farms, which impacts productivity and efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Sawangsap noted that Nigeria has been chosen as the African hub of the company, and that the country can grow more healthier foods economically while also meeting the requirements for exports in terms of quality.

He said, "The use of 4Tree organic fertilizer has been proven to be less expensive for growing more healthier foods.

With one small sachet being equivalent to 20 bags of APK, a farmer can cultivate 3 hectares of rice, sugarcane, cassava or maize, while also saving costs on transportation, herbicides and other pesticides which affect human health.

"Our mission is to empower Nigerian farmers to triple their yield and profits. We have been engaging with the farming communities and associations across the country and we expect to replicate the joy of Thailand farmers in Nigerian farmers, which has begun already from the grassroots, going by the testimonies of farmers who have started using the 4Tree fertilizer".

Earlier at the event, an elderly farmer from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ahmed Zannah, demonstrated how his maize and orchard harvests have significantly improved.

Narrating how he saved more money in production costs, he urged more farmers to make the switch from chemicals to 4Tree organic fertilizer.

Explaining the reasons behind the advocacy and promotion of organic fertilizer in the country, Dr Hory John, Africa region manager, noted that the chemical constituents of fertilizer is the most important factor.

"Unlike chemical fertilizer, we use natural blends of micro and macro nutrients which can be applied to crops without basic protective equipment, as it is completely free from toxic chemicals which are present in other types of fertilizers, that end up negatively impacting human health and even the soil over time," he said.

He also noted that apart from farmers, the Nigerian government will be happy to see the results of higher yields at lowered production costs, as it aligns with National policies for agricultural development.

Both Nigeria and Thailand cultivate a variety of crops, with rice, maize and cassava being significant in both nations, they also face vulnerabilities due to climate change, affecting crop yields and food security, although Thailand has more infrastructure to mitigate these effects.

Despite these similarities, Thailand's agricultural transformation has been more successful, boasting a more advanced agricultural sector compared to Nigeria.

This is evident in several areas such as mechanisation, where Thailand boasts over 241 tractors per 1,000 hectares, while Nigeria has only about 10 tractors per 1,000 hectares, indicating a significant gap in agricultural technology and mechanisation levels.