Nigeria: Enugu Govt Commits N2bn to Upgrade Teaching Hospital, Students' Hostel - Mbah

17 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor also spoke about the smart schools project in the state.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says the government has committed over N2 billion to upgrade the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital and building students' hostels to address the problem of accommodation scarcity.

Mr Mbah disclosed this on Saturday while answering questions from the Students' Union leadership during his Town Hall meeting with Enugu people on the theme "Governance Issues: The Journey So Far."

He said his administration was building Smart Schools for Primary and Secondary students and committed to creating innovation and experiential learning for the state's tertiary institutions.

According to him, the state government has committed to ESUTH alone N2 billion to facelift it.

He also said that by 2025, the state would be building 17 Smart Green Secondary Schools aside from the 245 of 260 Smart Green Schools going on across the state for Nursery to Junior Secondary School 3.

"We dedicated one third of our total budgets in two consecutive years to education because we recognise that education shapes a country and as a state, we will consistently invest in it.

"We might not be in government when the results will manifest as it is not about me but about our children and those yet unborn.

"The contractors are given a timeline to complete 245 smart schools, and we monitor them," Mr Mbah said.

He said that by September 2025, every child in the state would be at the smart schools learning, adding that 11,000 smart school teachers and Directors of Experiential Learning had been trained

"Everything we have done is to expose our children to the best learning environment with technological tools," Governor Mbah said.



