Liberia: Lofa County - LDEA Arrests Sierra Leonean National With Narcotics

Foya — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Lofa County detachment, has arrested a 30-year-old Sierra Leonean national for possession of narcotics, including Kush and other harmful substances, in Foya Statutory District.

According to LDEA Lofa County Commander, Special Agent Kpehe Lomax, the suspect, Mohammed F. James, was apprehended at the Sardu checkpoint on the Liberia-Sierra Leone border over the weekend. Commander Lomax revealed that James was transporting the substances from Sierra Leone into Liberia when he was intercepted by LDEA officers.

The suspect, a Sierra Leonean high school student, was found in possession of narcotics with a street value of over USD $500 for Kush and an additional L$100,000 worth of marijuana.

Commander Lomax confirmed that the suspect has been formally charged and transferred to the 10th Judicial Circuit Court in Voinjama City, where he awaits trial.

The LDEA Commander emphasized the agency's commitment to combating illegal drug activities in Lofa County, which shares borders with Guinea and Sierra Leone--regions often linked to cross-border trafficking.

Meanwhile, Commander Lomax has appealed to the national government for logistical support, including motorbikes and vehicles, to enhance the agency's operations in the county.

"This arrest highlights the need for greater logistical empowerment," Lomax stated, underscoring that effective border control is crucial to curbing the illegal drug trade in Lofa County.