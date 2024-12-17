Liberians Protest for Restoration of Reduced Data Packages, Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum

Monrovia — Hundreds of citizens from all walks of life, under the banner "WE THE PEOPLE," staged a peaceful demonstration on Monday, December 16, 2024, demanding that the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) restore all data packages and internet services recently reduced by GSM operators in the country.

Early Monday morning, citizens gathered in the City of Paynesville and marched to the national headquarters of the LTA, carrying placards with inscriptions such as "God First, Data Second, Rice Third" and "Bring Back Our Data, We Don't Have Money," among others.

In their petition, read by Secretary-General Duku Jallah and presented to LTA Acting Chair Abdullah Kamara, the group described the abrupt reduction of data packages as unfair and grossly insensitive to the needs of ordinary citizens.

They emphasized that affordable internet services are not only essential for people's livelihoods but also a vital resource for job opportunities, education, and global digital advancement.

The group accused GSM operators of strangling local businesses and worsening the already unbearable living conditions of ordinary Liberians through these sudden changes.

In their four-count demand, WE THE PEOPLE called on the government to restore data prices to pre-December 9 levels, where $5 provided 15 GB and $3 provided 12 GB. They argued that these rates were affordable for many households and that the current hikes are unsustainable.

Additionally, the group demanded that the LTA enforce a fair floor price for internet data to prevent telecom companies from exploiting consumers. "It is imperative that regulatory duties are performed with the public's best interests in mind," the statement emphasized.

The group further condemned the promotional strategies used by telecom companies, calling them deceptive and exploitative. They urged for greater transparency and fairness in all promotions to ensure that consumers receive genuine value for their money.

To expedite redress, the group issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the LTA, demanding swift action to address their grievances. They vowed to march to the grounds of the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, to draw President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's immediate attention to the matter.

"People increase their need to stay connected with families and loved ones, especially during the festive season, but sadly, this is how these companies treat us under the watch of our own government," Jallah stated.

Receiving the petition, LTA Acting Chair Abdullah Kamara commended the group for their peaceful demonstration and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

"Discussions with GSM operators are necessary, as many decision-makers are currently out of the country. Rest assured that the LTA will act on your issues; it is a commitment," Mr. Kamara stated.