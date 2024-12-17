Nigeria: Chinonso' Late-Strike Displaces Remo Stars From Top Position

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Ikorodu City's FC winger, Chineme Chinonso's late header in a pulsating 1-1 draw pushed Remo Stars down to second in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) table.

Before yesterday's NPFL week 17 fixture, Remo Stars were top of the log but have now relinquished their position after Rivers United 2-1 victory over Kwara United.

While Remo Stars dropped down to second in the table with 30 points, Ikorodu City fell from the fourth to the sixth position with 25 points.

Rivers United now top the log with 32 points while Enugu Rangers sit in third place with 28 points.

The South-west derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena lived up to expectations as Remo Stars got an early lead through Ibrahim Shuaib who put the visitors ahead in the 8th minute.

However, as Remo Stars began to dream of another away win, Chineme Chinoso found the equaliser in the 90th minute to save his side from a third home defeat.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars ended the contest with 10 men following the second yellow card to their defender Ahmed Akinyele.

In the other week 17 matches played yesterday, Bayelsa United edged Akwa United 2-1, Insurance forced Heartland to a 1-1 draw in Umuahia, Niger Tornadoes hammered Sunshine Stars 4-1 in Minna, while El-Kanemi Warriors trounced Abia Warriors 3-0 in Maiduguri.

