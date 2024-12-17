Liberia: Combating IUU Fishing Tops Govt. Priorities

Monrovia — The fisheries sector is vital for the livelihoods of Liberia's coastal communities, contributing significantly to income generation and national revenue. However, this sector faces immense challenges, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, climate change, marine pollution, and unsustainable practices.

Minister of Agriculture J. Alexander Nuetah reaffirms that combating IUU fishing remains a top priority for the current government, as it directly threatens both local employment and food security.

Despite progress in fishery governance, the Minister also emphasized the need for Liberia to prioritize sustainable aquaculture, which he believes will help diversify income sources, reduce pressure on marine ecosystems, and increase resilience against climate change.

Dr. Nuetah stressed that by investing in research, capacity-building, and community engagement, Liberia is establishing a solid foundation for a fishery sector that can benefit both present and future generations.

"These milestones underscore our commitment as a nation to aligning national policy with global best practices and ensuring that Liberia remains a proactive and responsible member of the global fishery community," he stated.

The Minister, who also chairs the board of the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the 15th Session of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), held December 13, 2024 at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

He praised the regional collaboration demonstrated during the conference, recognizing it as an essential tool in addressing challenges and advancing sustainable development within the fisheries sector.

As Liberia continues to engage with the West Central Gulf of Guinea, a region rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, Minister Nuetah reminded participants of the vast potential of the country's marine resources. However, he stressed that this potential could only be realized through collective responsibility and innovative governance of these resources.

Liberia's hosting of the conference is particularly significant, as it coincided with the country's assumption of the FCWC chairmanship.

Dr. Nuetah described this role as both an honor and a call to action, urging all participants to lead with vision, determination, and a commitment to sustainable fisheries practices.

"We are humbled to take on this responsibility and pledge to work tirelessly alongside our regional partners to achieve FCWC's objectives," he said.

"I am heartened by the strides we have made together as member states of FCWC, from strengthening monitoring systems to adopting regional agreements that enhance transparency," the Minister adds..

The FCWC Ministers Conference served not only as a meeting but also as a platform for progress and unity among nations. Minister Nuetah urged the participants to use this opportunity to reaffirm their shared vision and redouble their efforts in achieving sustainable fisheries practices.

He reiterated that Liberia stands ready to collaborate with regional partners to build a fisheries sector that is not only sustainable but also a driver of regional prosperity.