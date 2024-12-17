Liberia: Teahjay Criticizes Public Works Ministry's Slow Performance

Monrovia — Sinoe County former Senator J. Milton Teahjay sharply criticizes the Minister of Public Works for its slow performance in addressing critical infrastructure needs, especially roads.

Teahjay, in his first radio appearance since his defeat in the 2023 elections, argued that the ministry's performance has been insufficient, especially considering the urgent need for improvements in the country's road infrastructure.

He emphasizes that the slow pace of work in key sectors, particularly road construction and repairs, is unacceptable, given the critical state of Monrovia's roads and the national transportation network.

He notes that President Joseph Boakai, elected based on his experience and integrity, is ultimately only a supervisor in the administration.

Speaking to OK FM in Monrovia on Monday, December 16, 2024, he acknowledges that Boakai has made progress but says more needs to be done, especially by certain members of the cabinet.

According to Teahjay, some individuals in the administration appear to have agendas that do not align with the President's goals, referring specifically to the resignation of former Minister of Commerce and Industry Amin Modad, who stepped down when his actions conflicted with the President's vision.

Turning his attention to the Ministry of Public Works, Teahjay stressed that road conditions in Monrovia and across the country have worsened. He says roads in the capital, particularly the route from Monrovia to St. Paul Bridge, have deteriorated to the point where vehicle tires are often damaged, and the work is insufficient.

The former lawmaker noted that while the ministry's staff may be qualified and well-educated, the slow pace of progress is unacceptable.

"The Ministry needs to speed up its work," Teahjay maintains. "I am not questioning their qualifications, but the performance we're seeing on the ground doesn't match what we expect."

He expresses concern that if the ministry does not accelerate its efforts, the situation will worsen during the rainy season, further hindering transportation and development.

"We need to hold them accountable," he continues, urging the ministry to act swiftly and effectively in addressing the country's infrastructure challenges.

Reports have suggested significant funds allocated for road maintenance, particularly a US$22 million that has been a subject of public debate. Minister Giddings clarified that the ministry had not received the full amount but had only disbursed US$9.9 million for ongoing roadwork, with contracts extending over two years. Editing by Jonathan Browne