Liberia: NDC Demands Dismissals of Defiant Officials

Monrovia — The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has demanded the dismissals of appointed government officials who have failed to declare their assets, defying a presidential directive.

On 27 November 2024, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai signed a directive mandating that all appointed government officials comply with the Declaration of Assets requirements outlined in the 2014 Code of Conduct.

Despite repeated calls for compliance, several officials have failed to declare their assets within the required timeframe.

The Executive Mansion in November noted that the officials' failure to declare their assets contravened Article 2, Section 10.2(h) of the Act to Amend Section 5.2 and Section 10.2 of the 2014 Code of Conduct.

The law stipulates that an official appointed by the President shall declare his/her assets no later than 30 days after appointment.

It also requires the immediate suspension of officials from offices until full compliance is obtained.

The Executive Mansion warned in November that failure to adhere to the presidential directive undermined the core principles of good governance and public accountability.

"It is expected that by now, all [non-compliant] appointed officials [would] have declared their assets in accordance with the mandate," the NDC said.

The party warned that the bon-compliant posture of these officials not only violates the National Code of Conduct, specifically Section 10.2(h), and serves as a gross disrespect to the Office of President.

Additionally, the party suggested that such action undermined the integrity of the office of the government and those involved did not go unpunished.

" The Code of Conduct clearly stipulates that appointed officials must declare their assets within thirty (30) days of appointment," the NDC argued.

According to the NDC, asset declaration is a crucial component of good governance.

The NDC added that assets declaration serves as a preventive measure against corruption, helps detect illicit enrichment, and fosters public confidence in elected and appointed officials.