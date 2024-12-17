Our correspondent said the anticipated lack of police vehicles has raised alarms among the community, with fears mounting that criminal activities could surge during the festive period without adequate law enforcement presence.

The absence of an ample fleet of police vehicles poses a significant challenge for law enforcement officials in effectively patrolling the area and ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors alike. This mounting concern has prompted residents to urgently call upon the government to prioritize the allocation of police vehicles to River Gee County.

With the imminent arrival of the Christmas festival season, residents are increasingly anxious about the potential escalation of criminal activities in the absence of adequate police resources.

Our correspondent noted that the residents are Urging swift action from authorities, and they are emphasizing the critical importance of addressing this issue promptly to equip law enforcement officials with the necessary tools to safeguard public safety.

As the community gears up for the holiday season, the safety and security of all individuals become a top priority, particularly amid the anticipated rise in gatherings and events. Residents hope their calls for action will be heeded and measures promptly implemented to address the impending lack of police mobility, ensuring a peaceful and festive Christmas season for all in River Gee County.