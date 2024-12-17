Liberia: Boakai Calls for Collective Action Against Unregulated Fishing

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called for urgent collective action to address unregulated and harmful fishing practices here.

President Boakia said this is important to sustain Liberia's economic growth and fishing, ensure food security, and serve as a development pillar.

"Across our nations, fishing is a cultural and economic activity; it helps to ensure food security and provides jobs that contribute to our economic growth," President Boakai said.

Addressing the 15th Ministerial Fisheries Committee for West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) Conference, President Boakai rallied fishing stakeholders to foster collaborations and cooperation in fostering sustainable fisheries management.

He urged delegates to work hard and end harmful fishing practices, which pose significant threats to the unproductive development of the ocean.

"We are confronted in this regard with numerous challenges that threaten the future, climate change, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, marine pollution, and unsustainable fishing practices all pose significant risks to the productivity and health of our oceans", President Boakai stated.

He stressed that illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing and Marine Pollution are threats to Oceans' health, something he said is caused by overfishing, if not daring, would contribute to the collapse or decline of fishing that is critical to economic growth.

Mr. Boakai also highlighted the pressing dangers of climate change to the region's marine ecosystems, including rising sea levels, ocean acidification, and unpredictable weather patterns, among others.

He rallied fishing stakeholders to collectively build their fishing capacity through assistance and strengthening resilience to improve the health of the marine ecosystem, which enhances the people's livelihood and reaffirms his government's commitment to Regional Corporation and sustainable fisheries management.

"Today, as we adopt the Monrovia declaration, we are reaffirming our commitment to Regional Corporation and sustainable fisheries Management," President Boakai said.

He reiterated that the declaration will serve as a guide as stakeholders work together to protect the future of the oceans, something he mentioned the communities most rely on for economic stability.

For his part, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister for Marine of Blue Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria, commended (FCWC) for their dedication to regional corporation and sustainability, which aligned with a collective vision to driving economic growth.

Mr. Oyetola hails stakeholders for their efforts in advancing fisheries across the Gulf of Guinea.

Meanwhile, Liberia Friday took over the FCWC leadership, with NaFAA National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Director General Emma Metieh Glasco as Head.