Nigeria: You Are Not My God - Fathia Williams Hits Out At Colleague After Being Blocked On Instagram

17 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian actress Faithia Williams has called out an unidentified colleague for blocking her on social media.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Williams addressed the situation without mentioning any names.

"Hey, they said you blocked me. Please, if you blocked me on earth, did you block me in heaven?" Faithia Williams asked.

"Or even if you blocked me, did the God I serve block me? Or if you blocked me, are you the God that I pray to who answers me?"

While Williams did not disclose the identity of the colleague in question, speculation suggests it could be actress Funke Akindele.

Rumours of a fallout between the two stars have circulated, allegedly sparked by Williams' absence at Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere--reportedly in retaliation for Akindele missing Williams' father's funeral.

Neither actress has publicly confirmed the rift.

However, checks by the VANGUARD on Tuesday revealed that the two Nollywood stars are not following each other on Instagram.

