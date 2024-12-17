Africa: Revolutionizing Livestock Farming in Cameroon - the Power of Productive Partnerships

press release

Imagine a world where livestock farming in Cameroon thrives despite the challenges of climate change, land degradation, conflicts with wildlife, and water scarcity. For Souleymane Aba, a chicken farmer from the Adamawa region, this vision is becoming a reality. "Before 2019, our production capacity was 8,000 chicken per year. Thanks to the technical support our cooperative has received through the Livestock project, our capacity has now increased to 28,000 chicken per year. I have been in this business for a long time now, but I realized that there are so many things I didn't know that could help me improve my productivity."

Local livestock producers in Cameroon have long faced numerous obstacles, from insufficient training, poor infrastructure and limited market access to gender inequality that limits chances for rural women. But now, a holistic approach involving the government, NGOs, local authorities, and microfinance institutions has turned the tide, thanks to innovative partnerships and new farming techniques promoted under the World Bank financed Livestock Development Project (PRODEL).

This project has been at the heart of this transformation. By fostering a unique synergy between the government, local producers, and the private sector, the PRODEL project aimed to boost productivity and market access while ensuring sustainability. It has been based two key models: the productive partnership model (PPM) and the community-driven development model (CDDM), both designed to empower communities, through active stakeholder engagement. The Productive Partnership Model establishes a purchase agreement between the producer and the agro-industrial company guaranteeing the producer with a constant market and a fair price.

I have been able to secure a contract with a hypermarket in Douala. This contract has reduced a lot of stress in finding buyers for my chicken ... with a clear business plan, I now have a better visibility of how I am selling my chickens throughout the year, a clear visibility of my incomes and can better plan the expenses for my family. Souleymane Aba, Chicken farmer from the Adamawa region

The productive partnership model: an innovative approach to livestock farming

The partnership model been a game-changer in livestock farming. It created a robust support network among stakeholders by providing financial backing for successful business plans through matching grants. This approach not only reduced risks but also unlocked new growth and development opportunities within the sector. "I have been able to secure a contract with a hypermarket in Douala. This contract has reduced a lot of stress in finding buyers for my chicken" says Souleymane. "With a clear business plan, I now have a better visibility of how I am selling my chickens throughout the year, a clear visibility of my incomes and can better plan the expenses for my family."

This model focused on increasing productivity and commercialization in livestock production systems through improved access to services, contribution to income growth, job creation, and inequality reduction. It supported the Producer Organization business plans with matching grants combined with technical assistance and capacity building, therefore, incentivizing investment, and innovation. Grants covered up to 60% of project costs, with a ceiling of $150,000 per subproject, promoting financial discipline and encouraging co-investment.

A significant impact on local productivity: a remarkable achievement

The results speak for themselves. 506 business plans have been financed, leading to a 29% increase in sales in targeted value chains. The mortality rate of cattle under six months in pastoral areas dropped to 9.10%. Broiler live weight production per square meter in 45 days surged by 76%. The number of weanlings per sow per year increased by 80%, and milk production per cow per year skyrocketed by 527%. Honey production per beehive per year grew by 20%. Additionally, 26 market management platforms were established, and managed participatively by local councils and market users. Over 38,000 producers, like Souleymane Aba, have adopted improved agricultural technologies and climate-smart livestock practices underscoring the PPMs effectiveness in promoting a sustainable and inclusive livestock sector in Cameroon.

The community-driven development model approach: improving productivity and environmental sustainability

The community-driven model focused on fostering development from within the community. It aimed to boost livestock productivity, improve environmental footprint, and build resilient market infrastructures. PRODEL strategically allocated financial resources to support decentralized organizations, ensuring that local governments and communities actively participate in and benefit from development initiatives. This approach aligned with Cameroon's Growth and Employment Strategy, aiming to enhance livestock services, improve incomes, reduce inequality, and create jobs.

Enhancing service quality and municipal autonomy

One of the main challenges faced by communities was the availability of quality services in areas such as health, finance, and capacity building. PRODEL invested in upgrading existing infrastructure with strong community engagement. By installing 100 young veterinary doctors, the project significantly increased investment in improved livestock health services. "The proximity with veterinarians has been a big relief for us shepherds. Not only are we now loosing less cattle, especially during calving but with the construction of vaccination parks, it makes it easier for us, during transhumance to have access to health services for our animals", says Amadou Mohamadou, a shepherd from Lagdo.

PRODEL initiatives have modernized livestock farming in Cameroon by promoting social inclusion, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.