Nigeria: Urban Farming - As Federal Government Institutionalises First Lady's 'Every Home a Garden' Initiative

The federal government has announced plans to institutionalise the "Every Home A Garden" initiative as part of its newly launched National Urban Agricultural Programme (NUAP), aimed at bolstering food security and promoting sustainable urban farming practices.

The development was revealed by the minister of state for agriculture and food security, Sabi Abdullahi, in Abuja.

First initiated in July, 2024 under the "Every Home A Garden" competition organised under the Renewed Hope Initiative led by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the initiative was designed to inspire Nigerians to embrace home gardening as a means to improve household food production, promote healthy eating and reduce food insecurity.

The NUAP, which is set to commence in 2025, also incorporates the "Young Farmers Club" project. These programmes, originally championed by the Office of the First Lady, will now be managed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

According to Abdullahi, the programme will "Institutionalised the gains of these initiatives for the good of all."

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, the minister noted that the "Every Home A Garden" competition has motivated citizens, particularly women, to adopt sustainable gardening practices, thereby fostering healthier lifestyles and strengthening community ties.

Lauding Senator Oluremi Tinubu's visionary leadership, the Minister said, "Her unwavering commitment has ignited a nationwide movement that not only addresses food insecurity but also empowers households with practical solutions for self-sufficiency."

Although similarity exist between the previous government initiatives like the "Operation Feed Yourself" programme announced in 2021 by then-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo but not much was heard after the pronouncement.

The earlier initiative also encouraged Nigerians to also establish urban farms and home gardens,with aim to improve food security and generate additional income through surplus produce.

However, the minister noted that the programme is scheduled to take off in 2025, with financial provisions contained in the year's appropriation proposals.

The minister was optimistic that initiative will enhance household food production, reduce malnutrition, and contribute to Nigeria's overall food security, urging stakeholders to support it in ensuring its successful implementation and sustainability.

He belief that by integrating these efforts into a broader national framework, the government seeks to make home gardening and urban farming a sustainable practice across the country.