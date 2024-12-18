Nigeria: Kaduna Electric Begins Installation of 5,608 Meters

18 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

Kaduna Electric is set to begin installation of 5,608 meters for customers on Band A feeders under the first phase of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme.

In a statement, it said the installation covers the metering gap on our Band A feeders and there are plans to replace all faulty and obsolete meters on the selected feeder, to ensure that customers continue enjoying its services efficiently.

According to the Head of Metering Projects, Abba Aliyu Maiborno, the MAF metering programme has the potential to significantly reduce challenges Kaduna Electric faces such as Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C).

He said Kaduna Electric's metering team has finalised the Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise on feeders identified for the installation to gather vital information to ensure the success of the exercise. He urged customers to cooperate with the teams by obliging them with the required data.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.