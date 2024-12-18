Nigeria: Aviation Experts Condemn Ground Handlers' 600% Increase in Charges

Aviation experts have criticised ground-handling companies' exorbitant 600 per cent increase in charges, warning that the move could exacerbate inflation and drive up airfares.

LEADERSHIP reports that the managing director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi condemned the proposed hike spearheaded by the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN), and cautioned that such an increase would severely impact the already fragile aviation industry, compounding its challenges.

At present, ground handling companies charge N35,000 per flight for full handling and N25,000 for ramp handling on a Q400 aircraft.

For CRJ 900 aircraft, they charge N71,000 for full handling and N50,000 for ramp handling. Handling fees for Embraer 190 aircraft are N100,000 for full handling and N70,000 for ramp handling, while the charges for B737 aircraft stand at N100,000 for full handling.

If implemented, the proposed hike will significantly raise these charges, which will likely be passed on to passengers, further increasing airfares and making flights unaffordable for many Nigerians.

The Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has also criticised the increase. According to its publicity secretary, the increment would reduce patronage, thereby impacting safety in the sector.

"ASRTI strongly condemns the arbitrary hike in handling fees. This move undermines efforts to reduce inflation in the aviation sector and jeopardises the survival of Nigerian airlines.

"We call for the immediate reversal of this decision and urge a tripartite meeting between handling companies, airlines, and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to agree on fair charges," the spokesperson said.

Ground handling firms play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of aircraft at airports, offering services such as baggage handling, aircraft maintenance, fuel supply, operations coordination, customer service, ramp service, and flight preparation.