Nigeria: CSOs Kick As Nigerians Pay N2.670trn Ransom in 12 Months

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have expressed outrage over a report released by Nigeria's Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.670trn ransom to kidnappers within one year.

In a new survey, the NBS disclosed that Nigeria recorded an average crime rate of 51,887,032 over 12 months, resulting in loss of lives, financial resources, and substantial economic setbacks.

Kidnapping for ransom was particularly prevalent during this period, according to the NBS report.

However, CSOs have expressed grave concern over the revelations in the report and have called for stricter security measures to combat kidnapping.

The CSOs, which include Transparency International (TI), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), spoke to LEADERSHIP.

Speaking on behalf of the organisations, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani described the report as a "national shame", adding that the government must fulfil its responsibilities to avoid scaring away potential investors.

He said: "Something needs to be done because this is a national shame. Nigerians are losing hope in the security agencies. That is why you see residents paying for their own security wherever you go. Vigilante groups are now the primary choice for many residents.

"This is shameful. The government must tackle corruption within the security agencies and allow them to do their job. With this alarming report, no serious investor would consider doing business in such an environment," Rafsanjani added.

A survey released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that 4,142,174 households experienced home robbery in Nigeria, with fewer than half (36.3 per cent) of affected households reporting their experiences to the police.

It stated that crime remains a significant concern for households across Nigeria, adversely affecting their safety, security, and quality of life.

The statistics bureau also disclosed that among households that experienced kidnapping incidents, 65.0 per cent paid a ransom.

"The average amount paid as ransom was N2,670,693, with an estimated total ransom of N2,231,772,563,507 paid within the reference period," the NBS stated in the survey entitled "Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey 2024".

The survey covered 12 months (May 2023 to April 2024).

Nationally, an estimated 51,887,032 crime incidences were recorded at the household level.

The North West reported the highest incidences of crime (14,402,254), followed by the North Central (8,771,400), while the South East (6,176,031) recorded the least.

The results further showed that crime incidences in rural areas (26,526,069) were higher than in urban areas (25,360,963).

The study highlighted the most common reasons for Nigerians failing to report crimes, including a lack of confidence in law enforcement and the belief that police intervention would not yield meaningful results.

At an individual level, 21.4 per cent of Nigerians reported being victims of crime, with phone theft being the most common offence (13.8 per cent). Around 90 per cent of phone theft victims reported the crime to the police, but only half expressed satisfaction with police responses.

Nationwide, an estimated 1.4 million individuals experienced sexual offences, which predominantly occurred in someone else's home (27.7 per cent) or the victim's home (22.2 per cent). Sexual offences were least likely to occur at public transport stations (0.9 per cent), and only 22.7 per cent of victims reported such incidents to the police.

Public perception of safety indicated that 9.6 per cent of Nigerians believed they could become victims of crime within the next 12 months. In rural areas, 13.0 per cent held this belief, compared to 7.0 per cent in urban areas.

The average response time of security agencies to emergencies was identified as a key indicator of effective crime prevention. Nationally, 33.1 per cent of respondents reported that the average response time to an emergency call was less than 30 minutes.

The NBS stated that four out of 10 households had at least one interaction with state or local security forces within the reference period. Additionally, one out of two households had contact with the Nigerian Police, with 25.7 per cent reporting crime incidences to the police.

Satisfaction with police responses was notably low, particularly in cases of livestock theft (42.9 per cent) and crop theft (42.4 per cent). In rural areas, many households rely heavily on local vigilante groups to manage security threats.

The survey, which covered both urban and rural areas, produced estimates at national and zonal levels for the 12-month reference period.

Kidnapping for ransom attracts severe punishment under Nigerian law. However, the nation's ineffective and largely compromised security architecture continues to embolden criminal elements.

The statistics bureau believes the report's findings will provide essential insights for security agencies, stakeholders, and policymakers to enhance public safety and align with the Sustainable Development Goals. The survey was household-based, targeting members aged 15 years and older.