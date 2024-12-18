Nigeria: NAFDAC Launches Legal Action Against Lung Detox Tea Manufacturer

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has initiated legal proceedings against the manufacturer of the unregistered "Lung Detox Tea," pledging it will pay for its actions.

This comes after an online video that accused the agency of financial inducement in approving the herbal tea.

NAFDAC's director-general, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, dismissed the allegations as baseless at a press briefing on Tuesday in Lagos, describing them as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the agency's reputation.

"NAFDAC is not perfect, but we will not tolerate unfounded accusations of financial compromise. This legal action will serve as a deterrent to others who may consider maligning or making libellous statements against the agency," Adeyeye stated.

Detailing efforts to locate the manufacturer, she revealed that NAFDAC's enforcement team traced the business to Osogbo, Osun state. "Upon arrival, the shop was closed, with visible signs of abandonment such as cobwebs and dust. After gaining access, officials discovered an assortment of herbal products on the premises, none registered with NAFDAC. These dubious operators often provide fake addresses to evade scrutiny. However, our enforcement team is relentless. We evacuated all unregistered products and seized official documents, including CAC certificates, to build a strong case against the company. The shop was sealed, and an invitation letter was pasted at the site," Adeyeye noted.

Adeyeye emphasised the dangers of unregistered products, citing their potential to bypass critical safety checks. She recounted past incidents, including counterfeit children's medicines with zero active ingredients, which posed severe risks to public health. "You don't need a gun to kill a child. Selling medicine with zero active content is a capital offence, and such individuals deserve to rot in jail," she said.

NAFDAC's director-general highlighted the agency's staffing challenges, with just 2,000 personnel nationwide. "A comparison with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) highlights the disparity: while the FDA's office for generic products alone employs 1,000 staff, the entire agency here has just 2,000 personnel covering multiple product categories, including food, drugs, chemicals, and medical devices. Regulatory processes involve exhaustive reviews of applications, with some dossiers exceeding 700 pages.

The workload is immense, yet the staffing levels remain insufficient, resulting in long hours and significant strain on employees," she stated.

Despite these limitations, Adeyeye affirmed NAFDAC's unwavering commitment to protecting Nigerians from substandard and dangerous products. "Our staff work around the clock. We operate 24/7, conducting undercover operations and enforcement raids to stay ahead of unscrupulous actors. The agency is enhancing surveillance, including monitoring social media for misleading advertisements," she stated.

NAFDAC DG urged the public to disregard the circulating video and avoid patronising unregistered products. She encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities through the agency's toll-free number while assuring Nigerians that the legal actions against the Lung Detox Tea manufacturer are part of NAFDAC's broader commitment to safeguarding public health. "We are not business antagonists, but we will not compromise on the safety of Nigerians. This agency is here to protect, not harm, and we will ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law," she averred.