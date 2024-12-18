West Africa: Ecowas Heads of State and Government Approve Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Gambia

17 December 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The United States congratulates the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of The Gambia on the landmark decision by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to establish a Special Tribunal for The Gambia.

The Special Tribunal will investigate and prosecute gross human rights violations and international crimes committed between July 1994 and January 2017, during the regime of dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The Gambia has shown admirable courage in facing its past and committing to a democratic future, and we commend ECOWAS for its leadership and commitment to human rights and justice. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in The Gambia and ECOWAS to ensure justice and accountability for victims and help build lasting peace in West Africa.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.