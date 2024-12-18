West Africa: Ecowas Heads of State and Government Approve Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Gambia

document

The United States congratulates the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of The Gambia on the landmark decision by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to establish a Special Tribunal for The Gambia.

The Special Tribunal will investigate and prosecute gross human rights violations and international crimes committed between July 1994 and January 2017, during the regime of dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The Gambia has shown admirable courage in facing its past and committing to a democratic future, and we commend ECOWAS for its leadership and commitment to human rights and justice. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in The Gambia and ECOWAS to ensure justice and accountability for victims and help build lasting peace in West Africa.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson