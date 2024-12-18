Nigeria: 'Bye Bye to Jaga Jaga' - Portable Shades Queen Dami in Diss Track

"Bye-bye to wahala, as I dey hammer, make I dey hammer dey go, I no wan go back to broke nation."

Controversial singer Portable, known for his hit track "Zazuu zeh," has released a diss song aimed at his ex-lover, Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi,

The track "Bye-bye to Jaga Jaga" is a direct response to the public fallout and social media drama between the two that has lasted an entire week.

The singer shared a snippet of the song on Saturday with the caption: "Bye Bye to Jaga Jaga." In another video, he danced while the music played in the background, singing, "Bye-bye to wahala, as I dey hammer, make I dey hammer dey go, I no wan go back to the broke nation."

The song's lyrics appear to be directed at Queen Dami, who responded on Tuesday by featuring in a skit shared on her Instagram page.

In the skit, Dami is seen seeking the services of a male prostitute.

When her love interest expressed fear of her lover ( Portable) and started calling for backup, she reassured him, saying she had already reported the matter to the police.

Netizens have been tagging Portable in the comments, urging him to respond to the apparent diss.

The ongoing feud has generated mixed reactions, with many weighing in on the escalating drama.

Background

The diss track comes after a viral clash between Portable and Queen Dami. PREMIUM TIMES reported the brawl that broke out when Dami went live on Instagram and invited Portable to join the conversation.

During the live stream, Portable confronted her, accusing her of prostituting herself online. Despite Dami's attempts to lighten the mood with friendly banter, Portable continued his tirade, forcing her to end the session abruptly.

Afterwards, Dami posted on Instagram, declaring she was done with the relationship, writing, "Alhamdulilahi, I'm done. This is too much for me; I can't take this embarrassment."

Hours later, Portable released another video accusing her of being a prostitute and that she wanted to kill him.

In response, Dami denied the allegations and dismissed his claims stating that she was promoting her business on the live stream. She also refuted Portable's claim of a committed relationship, saying:

"You haven't married me. You made me a kept woman. Do you know my family members? Have you wedded me with a ring?"