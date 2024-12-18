Rwanda: John Legend to Headline Move Afrika 2025 in Kigali, Lagos

Multi-award-winning American artiste and producer John Legend, popularly known for his hit song 'All of Me', is set to headline the Move Africa tour both in Kigali and Lagos in February, 2025.

Created by Global Citizen in partnership with Kendrick Lamar's entertainment company pgLang and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the tour is part of an effort to bring more economic opportunities to Africa's younger generations through live music.

The 2025 Move Afrika tour will be hosted for the second time at BK Arena in Kigali on February 21, before heading to Lagos, Nigeria, at the Palms on February 25 as part of expanding the initiative to the West of Africa.

John Legend becomes the second global artiste to headline this kind of event in Kigali, after Compton's Kendrick Lamar who performed at the inaugural edition of the event on December 5, 2023, at BK Arena.

"I'm honored and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of the Move Afrika tour -- an initiative that not only brings unforgettable shows, but also creates entrepreneurship and job opportunities, empowering young people to engage with Africa's growing music and creative industries," said John Legend in a statement.

"Africa has always been a global cultural powerhouse, and it's an honor to be part of the future of live music on the continent."

According to Francis Gatare, Chief Executive Officer at RDB, Global Citizen and Move Afrika's return to Rwanda underscores Rwanda's shows commitment to showcasing Africa's creative talent and leveraging the global entertainment industry to address the continent's development priorities.

"Together, we aim to position Rwanda as an entertainment hub that benefits all African countries, including by creating youth-focused employment and income-generating opportunities," Gatare said.

Who is John Legend?

John Roger Stephens, known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. He began his musical career by working behind the scenes, playing piano on Lauryn Hill's "Everything Is Everything", and making uncredited guest appearances on Jay-Z's "Encore" and Alicia Keys's "You Don't Know My Name".

He then signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music and released his debut album Get Lifted (2004), which reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.