Nigeria, UNECA, UNDP Launch Toolkit for SDG, Agenda 2063 Alignment

The Federal Government in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has taken a significant step toward aligning its national development priorities with global and regional frameworks through the launch of the Integrated Planning and Reporting Toolkit (IPRT).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser Media, (OSSAP-SDGs), Desmond Utomwen, the innovative digital platform developed by UNECA enables countries to align development plans with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union's Agenda 2063, and national aspirations such as Nigeria's National Development Plan (NDP).

At the launch event, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, emphasised the tool's importance in harmonising Nigeria's aspirations with global and regional goals.

"The Integrated Planning and Reporting Toolkit offers a powerful means to digitalise development plans, align them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063, and foster more efficient tracking and reporting mechanisms," he said.

Representing the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (SSAP-SDGs), Dr. Bala Yunusa reinforced Nigeria's commitment to adopting innovative tools like the IPRT.

"This initiative highlights Nigeria's determination to align its national priorities with global and regional frameworks. The IPRT will enable planners across federal and state levels to integrate budgets with development strategies and monitor progress in real-time," Dr. Yunusa stated.

Participants at the workshop, which took place from December 9-13, were trained on the functionalities of the IPRT by Ms. Rose Keffas, who detailed its potential to revolutionise planning processes at all government levels.

Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Felix Okonkwo, praised the timing of the initiative.

"The IPRT provides an essential framework to ensure coherence between our national, regional, and global development aspirations. It is a critical tool as we transition into the next phase of development planning," he said.

UNECA's Mrs. Oyebanke Abejirin commended Nigeria's leadership in adopting the toolkit, noting its relevance for addressing current challenges.

"This innovative software was developed by UNECA to assist African countries in integrating the SDGs and Agenda 2063 into national development plans while ensuring harmonized reporting and evaluation," she explained.

She also praised Nigeria's proactive adoption of the IPRT, particularly through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Office of the SSAP-SDGs, in tackling issues such as climate change, post-COVID-19 recovery, and geopolitical disruptions.

UNDP Senior Economic Adviser in Nigeria, Dr. Tony Muhumuza, expressed the organisation's support for Nigeria's sustainable development efforts.

"UNDP is fully committed to working alongside the Government of Nigeria to harness innovative solutions like the IPRT. This toolkit offers an opportunity to embed sustainability into development planning and strengthen monitoring for measurable outcomes," he remarked.

Representing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran and Anne Ibrahim highlighted the progress Nigeria has made in SDG indicator reporting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Nigeria has made significant strides in building robust statistical systems for SDG reporting," she said, while also acknowledging challenges such as funding gaps, capacity deficits, and data accessibility at sub-national levels.

"We must leverage tools like the IPRT to address these challenges, ensuring data-driven decision-making and accountability."

Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwole of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria linked the IPRT to the broader aspirations of Agenda 2063 and Nigeria's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"The IPRT is a vital instrument for aligning national development plans with regional and continental priorities. By leveraging this toolkit, Nigeria can enhance its capacity to plan, implement, and report on development initiatives," she said.

This collaboration between Nigeria, UNECA, and UNDP is expected to accelerate the country's sustainable development efforts while setting a benchmark for innovative planning across Africa.