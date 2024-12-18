Nigeria: Davido, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige to Co-Headline London Show

Afrobeats superstar Davido, American Hip Hop icon 50 Cent and R&B legend, Mary J. Blige, have announced a special gig scheduled to take place July 3, 2025, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The date will see the three global superstars perform together as co-headliners for the first time.

For Blige, the show will follow her spring North American headlining tour in support of new LP Gratitude. On November 29, the R&B legend also celebrated the 30th anniversary of her sophomore album, 'My Life', which spawned the singles "Be Happy," "I'm Goin Down" and "Mary Jane."

Speaking to Billboard earlier this year, Blige described the record as being "pivotal" to her success, adding that its creation allowed her to find herself as an artist. "My fans have given me so much, and when I say, 'We did it,' I mean my fans and I," she said.

50 Cent, meanwhile, has another huge UK show scheduled for July. The following week will see him headline Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival (July 11), alongside Irish pop act The Script.

The rapper recently landed his second video in the YouTube Billion Views Club with 2005 hit "Candy Shop," joining "In Da Club." His last studio album arrived in the form of 2014's Animal Ambition.

In March 2023, Davido released his Timeless LP, which peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for best global music album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Its Musa Keys-assisted track "Unavailable" went on to hit No. 3 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

The Grammy nominated artist is slated to drop his next album, 5ive, early next year. He unveiled lead single "Funds" with Odumodublvck and Chike earlier on Dec. 5; it featured a sample of the 1997 track "Vuli Ndlela" by South African singer-songwriter Brenda Fassie.

"This one is straight from the heart - my story, my truth, my growth," Davido wrote on Instagram upon the song's release. "This one's for the dreamers, the go getters and everyone chasing what's theirs! Thank you for riding with me."