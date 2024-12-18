Nigeria: Jigawa Govt Detects 6,348 Ghost Workers, Expands Social Security Coverage

These were part of the highlights of the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday 16th December, 2024 chaired by Governor Umar A Namadi.

The Jigawa state government has detected 6,348 ghost workers on its payroll. The ghost workers were identified through a staff verification exercise conducted by the state government.

A statement by Sagir Musa Ahmed, Commissioner Information, Youth, Sport and Culture on Tuesday said the State Executive Council has received the report of Staff Verification Exercise and approved the establishment of Continuous Capture Centre (CCC) at the Office of the Head of Civil Service for the completion of the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation Exercise as part of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPMS) for the Jigawa State Government.

The project resulted in the detection of 6,348 ghost workers and a significant cost saving of averagely N314,657,342.06 per month and N3,775,888,809.72 per annum.

The Council approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation/maintenance of three roads across the state, in line with the present administration's efforts to address roads affected during the last raining season across the State, as presented by the State Ministry of Works and Transport. The three road projects are:

First, the Andaza - Gadewa - Aujara Road in Kiyawa and JahunLGAs at the contract sum of One Billion, Two Hundred and Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty -Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Ten Naira (N1, 214,869, 110,00) only.

The second was the Unguwar Mani - Korayel -Rorau in Roni and Gwiwa LGAs at the contract sum of Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Nine, Thirty-Six Naira, Twenty-Five Kobo (N2,829,599,036.25K) only.

The third road project is the Tsamiya - Yalwan Damai - Litinin Tudu in Birnin Kudu LGA at the contract sum of One Hundred and Ninety-NineMillion, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Four Naira, Four Kobo (N199,726, 404.04K) only.

Mr Ahmed further disclosed in the statement that: "As part of His Excellency, the Executive Governor Malam Umar A Namadi FCA administration efforts to expand Social Security Coverage in the State. The Council has approved the release of sum of Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred Naira (N254,877,600.00) only for the completion of the Community-Based Targeting project for integration into the Jigawa State Government Social Register Data Management Information System to cover communities left out in the Social Register as presented by Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

"The State Executive Council has approved the full implementation of the recommendations of the Committee for the Retrieval of Farmlands Allocation across the state by 22 MDAs earlier identified to implement the reports as submitted to the Council for immediate action on their assigned responsibilities.

"This is in line with theCommittee's implementation roadmap recommended for promoting peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders across the state.

"In line with the State plans to establish a Medical Village for access to world class healthcare service delivery, the Council has approved the award of contract for the Construction of Cardiac Centre, Equipping of Diagnostic Centre, Construction and Equipping of Cryo-Oxygen Plant in Dutse as presented by Ministry of Health:

"The Construction of Cardiac Centre at Dutse at a contract sum of One Billion, One Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira, Sixty-Seven Kobo (N1,108,964,568.67K) only.

"The Equipping of Diagnostic Centre at Dutse at the contract sum of Four Billion, Five Hundred and Fifty-Five Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Naira, Forty- Four Kobo(N4,555,679,666.44K) only.

"The award of contract for Construction and Equipping of Cryo-Oxygen Plant at Dutse at the Contract sum of Two Billion, Two Hundred and Two Million, One Hundred and Sixty-One Thousand, Seventy-NineNaira, Ninety-Three Kobo (N2,202,161,079.93K) only.

"The sum of Three Billion, One Hundred and Twenty-Five Million Naira (N3,125,000,000.00) only as payment of counterpart funds to the Flour Mills Association of Nigeria in respect of emergency procurement of inputs for 10,000 hectares of Wheat Clusters across Jigawa State as presented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"The Council has also approved the award of contact for the construction of SUBEB Headquarters of Two-Story Building as permanent office at the contract sum of Five Hundred and Nine Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira, Ninety-Three Kobo (N510,330,765.93K) only as presented by Ministry of Basic Education."