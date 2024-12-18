Nigeria: Why We've Not Been Making Progress As a Race - Aare of Yorubaland, Gani Adams

...Monarchs Support Cultural Integration Initiatives

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has attributed the lack of progress within the Yoruba race to the failure to honor deities and celebrate ancestors.

Adams expressed this view on Tuesday during the 2024 edition of the Ogun Festival held at Ikorodu Town Hall, Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo called on Yoruba monarchs to align with the cultural promotion agenda of the Oodua People's Congress (OPC). He reaffirmed that the organization, under his leadership, remains dedicated to restoring the Yoruba race's pride of place among the global community.

"In Yorubaland, we have lost our pride of place because of our failure to honor and identify with our deities and ancestors," Adams said.

"We cannot make meaningful progress as a race if we continue to disrespect the sanctity of our traditional religious beliefs while using foreign religions to denigrate our culture and tradition.

"Culture is one of the best ways to sustain our values and pride as a race. Our identity is our pride. Our culture is our pride. Our tradition is our pride.

"Our culture is the totality of our being. It embodies our tradition and language, and we must preserve it from extinction."

The Alayandelu of Odo Ayandelu Kingdom, Oba Asunmo Aderibigbe, commended Adams for his efforts in preserving Yoruba cultural identity through festivals and cultural initiatives.

"We are happy that the Yoruba race is gradually regaining its lost identity. Thanks to Iba Gani Adams and the OPC for ensuring that the Yoruba race is making reasonable progress," Oba Aderibigbe said.

The event underscored the importance of cultural preservation as a pathway to unity, progress, and global recognition for the Yoruba people.