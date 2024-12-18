Zimbabwe: Biti Says Fight Against Mnangagwa's Bid for Illegal Third Term Must Dominate 2025

FORMER opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) top official Tendai Biti believes the fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's illegal bid for a third term in office must dominate next year.

Mnangagwa, who has been at the helm of Zimbabwe's government since 2017, is reportedly eyeing a third term despite the country's constitution limiting him to only two terms.

Ruling Zanu PF provinces, starting with his home town of Masvingo, have already started canvassing for support to have him stay on until 2030.

Biti, who announced a sabbatical from politics following the "demise" of a once powerful CCC, warned that Zanu PF will do everything in its power to ensure Mnangagwa stays in power.

"The biggest fight we face in 2025 is the unlawful unconstitutional attempts to force march an extension of the Presidential Term Limit," wrote Biti on X.

"They will pull no stops to achieve this nefarious agenda. We have to be ready to say no to fascism &authoritarian consolidation #NoToA3Term"

Mnangagwa is reportedly in a cold war with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga whom he promised the post at the height of a 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe.

Much like in 2017 and the period before their coup, Zanu PF is riddled with factionalism most fear might result in a repeat of the forceful transfer of power, this time from Mnangagwa to Chiwenga with the military's assistance.

Supporters have ignored orders to stop chanting slogans advocating for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028 when elections are due.

'ED 2030' has dominated most of the party's gatherings with no repercussions.