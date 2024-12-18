Nigeria: NBS - 51.88m Crime Cases Recorded in 12 Months, N2.23trn Ransom Paid By Victims

·Senate seeks establishment of ranches nationwide to stem banditry, insurgency

About 51,887,032 crime incidences were experienced by households nationally between May 2023 and April 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated yesterday.

According to the Crime Experienced and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024 report released by the statistical agency, the average amount paid as ransom was N2.67 million, while about N2.23 trillion was paid in total within the reference period.

The study further stated that the North-west reported the highest incidences of crime, with 14.40 million cases, followed by North-central, with 8.77 million, while South-east recorded 6.17 million incidences.

The report also showed that crime incidence in the rural areas stood at 26.52 million, higher than 25.36 million in urban areas.

The report disclosed that 4.14 million home robbery cases were experienced in the review period. It said less than half (about 36.3 per cent) of the households, who were victims of home robbery, reported their experience to the police.

According to the study, the most common reasons for not reporting crimes included lack of confidence in law enforcement and the belief that police intervention would not result in meaningful action.

At the individual level, 21.4 per cent of Nigerians reported being victims of crime, the most common crime being phone theft, which accounted for 13.8 per cent.

About 90 per cent of victims of phone thefts reported to the police, and only 50 per cent of the victims expressed satisfaction with police responses, NBS added.

Nationwide, about 1.4 million experienced sexual offences, which occurred mostly in someone else's home (27.7 per cent), followed by the victim's home (22.2 per cent).

The study also showed that sexual offences were less likely to occur at a public transport station (0.9 per cent), and only 22.7 per cent of victims reported to the police.

Public perception on safety showed that 9.6 per cent of Nigerians believed theymight be a victim of crime in the next 12 months.

In rural areas, 13 per cent of the population believed they could be victims of crime compared to seven per cent in urban areas.

Security agencies' average response time to emergencies was a key indicator of effective crime prevention, the study noted.

Nationally, 33.1 per cent of the population reported that the average response time to an emergency call by security agencies was less than 30 minutes. About four out of 10 households had at least one interaction with state or local security forces within the reference period.

Similarly, one out of two households had contact with the Nigeria Police, and 25.7 per cent reported the incidence of crime to the police after experiencing a crime.

The report further revealed that satisfaction with police responses was notably low, particularly for crimes like livestock theft (42.9 per cent) and crop theft (42.4 per cent).

In rural areas, many households relied on local vigilante groups, the report added.

CESPS, a household-based survey, provided an in-depth understanding of crime in the country.

The target population comprised household members 15 years and older. The survey was carried out to produce estimates at national and zonal levels, covering both urban and rural areas, for a 12-month reference period - May 2023 to April 2024.

The findings provided crucial insights for security agencies, stakeholders, and policymakers to improve public safety and align with the Sustainable Development Goals.

To Stem Banditry, Insurgency, Senate Seeks Establishment of Ranches Across the Nation

The Senate, yesterday, urged the federal government to fund the establishment of modern ranches across the country. It said the idea would enhance safety and economic productivity for both herders and local residents.

The upper chamber also resolved to enact a law that would define the limits of economic activities under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaty.

The resolutions followed a motion, titled, "Urgent need to address incessant banditry attacks/killings and displacement of innocent Nigerians in some villages at Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State," moved by Senator Anthony SiyakoYaro (Gombe South).

Yaro called for urgent action to address the recurring banditry attacks in BilliriLocal Government Area of Gombe State, following the killing of several residents and widespread destruction of property by suspected herders on December 11, 2024.

He decried the attacks on villages, including Sansani, Kalindi, Powishi, and Lawushi Daji, where armed assailants killed residents, burnt houses, and destroyed food supplies and livestock, leaving scores of people displaced.

Yaro cited Sections 33 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution, which guaranteed the rights to life and freedom of movement for all Nigerians, emphasising that the government has a primary obligation to protect its citizens' lives and property.

He said the attacks not only destabilised the affected communities but alaothreatened the peace of neighbouring states, such as Taraba, Bauchi, and Adamawa.

Yaro added that the attacks had disrupted food sufficiency and major economic activities in the region.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, stressed the need to do something about the bandits, particularly in the northern parts of the country.

Barau said, "For us in the North-west, it's nothing new. It's something we face daily. But to have it extended to some parts of the North-east, where this problem did not exist before...

"I think it's something that all those that are given the responsibility to restore peace and order in that area should stand up and deal with this matter so that it doesn't get to the stage we are now in the North-west.

"I agree with the mover of the motion, and I also support that all that needs to be done should be done to make sure that it does not happen any longer."

Barau added, "Of course, Senator Abdul Ningi raised an issue that the government should come in. Yes, the government should come in, and as was said by the senate president, the issue of security is everybody's business.

"The federal and state governments, every individual, should come in to help, to assist the people of that area, to make sure that it doesn't happen again, and to extend every assistance possible to those affected by the nefarious act of these bandits. We shouldn't allow them to remain alone; we should support them."

Senator Seriake Dickson, in his contribution, advocated the establishment of modern ranches funded by the federal government.

Dickson argued that such facilities would enhance safety and economic productivity for both herders and local residents.

He urged a comprehensive approach, involving key government agencies, to develop a proposal for implementing the ranching initiative across the country.

Highlighting the economic plight of herdsmen, who trek long distances, like from Sokoto to Lagos or Bayelsa, the senator described ranching as a legitimate business opportunity.

He said they could address the challenges and boost local economies, even as he emphasised the importance of tackling the root causes of the herdsmen crisis.

Dickson, who cited the recurring nature of conflicts and the need for a sustainable solution, concluded that the initiative could transform livestock management in Nigeria, promote peace and foster economic development nationwide.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole reminded his colleagues of the senate's prior agreement to hold a national public hearing to explore legislative solutions for addressing security challenges tied to economic activities and movement.

Oshiomhole expressed concern about criminal activities perpetrated by individuals entering Nigeria under the ECOWAS framework. He stressed the need for stricter regulations to curb such incidents.

The former governor of Edo State called for swift action to create laws that would regulate movement and economic activities, as well as safeguard the rights and safety of Nigerians.

The senate observed a minute's silence in honour of the deceased victims of attacks by herdsmen and other bandits.

It also urged the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the attacks, arrest the perpetrators, and prosecute them.