Liberia: UNDP Donates 16 Yamaha Bikes to Boost Agriculture

Monrovia — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) donates 16 Yamaha motorbikes and 32 helmets to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) to boost agriculture here.

Speaking at the donation ceremony on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, UNDP Resident Representative for Programme, Mr. Louis Kuukpen, said the donation is part of the ongoing Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), a joint initiative launched by the Liberian Government and UNDP in 2022.

Mr. Kuukpen says the program addresses critical challenges rural communities face, focusing on agriculture, health, education, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), energy, and infrastructure to bridge the urban-rural divide and reduce poverty.

Since its inception, the ACDP has significantly contributed to Liberia's development in agriculture, water, and health.

The program has transitioned 12 Farmers-Based Organizations into agricultural cooperatives, distributed 14 tractors with trailers, trained 28 operators, and provided tools to over 2,000 farmers. Essential farming equipment, such as rice mills, cassava mills, sugarcane mills, threshers, while combined harvesters, valued at over USD 700,000, has been provided to strengthen agricultural activities.

In the water sector, three solar-powered water infrastructure projects in Gbarpolu and Bong Counties, valued at USD 388,641.23, have been completed, significantly improving access to clean water for rural communities.

For health, seven customized ambulances worth USD 354,385.64 have been donated to underserved communities in Sasstown, Charlesville, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba, Rivercess, and Rivergee Counties.

The most recent donation, valued at USD 56,000, is aimed at enhancing the logistical capabilities of MOA extension staff. This will allow them to better support farmers and agricultural cooperatives, particularly in ACDP-targeted communities.

The UNDP announced plans to construct three agricultural processing and storage facilities in Gbarpolu, Bong, and Rivercess Counties. The first facility will begin construction in Bopolu City in January 2025. These facilities are designed to reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access, and increase farmers' incomes.

Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, Hence Williams, praises UNDP's continued support, stressing that modernizing Liberia's agriculture sector is essential to achieving the country's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasizes that providing farmers with the necessary training and modern tools will help them shift from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, thereby reducing poverty and ensuring food security.

He adds that UNDP reaffirms its dedication to fostering sustainable development, improving livelihoods, and empowering rural communities across Liberia.

Mr. Williams notes that the comprehensive approach of the ACDP is seen as a crucial step in achieving food security and economic transformation in the country.