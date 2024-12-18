Liberia: The Role of Liberian Youths in National Unity and National Consciousness - a Comparative Analysis With Global Peers

opinion

Happy New Year to all Liberian Youths and Young People of Conscious Minds:

The call for national unity among Liberian youths and young people echoes through the corridors of a nation still reeling from the vestiges of conflict.

While the youths and young people in many countries are charting their futures by engaging with the digital revolution, exploring artificial intelligence, and driving social justice movements, Liberian youths, and young people often find themselves caught in a web of historical challenges, political instability, and social fragmentation.

This ada seeks to compare the role of Liberian youths and young people in fostering national unity with the proactive contributions of youths and young people from other nations, examining how past generations of Liberian youths and young people shaped the current landscape and the implications for future generations.

Historical Context: The Legacy of Youths and Young People Activism in Liberia:

To understand the present, it is essential to recognize the past.

The youths and young people of the 1970s and 1980s in Liberia played a pivotal role in advocating for social and economic justice, of which many names today surface in the corridors of governmental powers that could not have happened should they not have sacrificed.

Names that could never have dreamed of seeing the face of political power in all its spheres.

We are grateful to all the youths and young people of the 70s and 80s, alive and dead, for your sacrifice for the good of Liberia today.

Your fervent activism laid the foundation for the democratic ideals that are now being enjoyed by the current generation.

You challenged the status quo through logical and intellectual protests, advocacy, and involvement in political discourse, seeking to dismantle oppressive structures that inhibited progress.

These (those) youths and young men were driven by a collective vision for a better Liberia, where the voices of the marginalized were heard, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow was within reach.

However, the 1980 coup and the subsequent civil wars decimated much of this progress, disrupting societal structures and leaving a legacy of trauma.

The result is a current landscape where many youths and young people lack the motivation to engage positively in nation-building efforts.

Instead, some have veered towards hooliganism, often influenced by unschooled and limited intellectual older figures who lack a coherent vision for the future.

This starkly contrasts with the proactive stances in other countries where youths and young people actively pursue knowledge, social reform, and economic opportunities.

Comparative Analysis: Liberian Youths, Young People and Their Global Counterparts:

Youth and young people movements are frequently at the forefront of socio-political change in many advanced and developing nations.

For instance, in Northern Africa, the Arab Spring movement, led significantly by younger generations, captured national attention and mobilized millions to advocate for political reform.

In Europe, movements like Fridays for Future, initiated by youth activist Greta Thunberg, have galvanized young people to take a stand against climate change.

These movements exemplify a collaborative spirit among youths, leveraging their shared experiences to unify their voices and effect change.

In contrast, the dynamics within Liberian society often illustrate a disconnection between the youths and young people and a vision for collective action.

While individuals strive for personal advancement, the absence of structured movements leads to fragmentation.

The historical significance of the youths and young people of the 70s and 80s, whose efforts addressed systemic injustices and shaped modern Liberia, poses a critical challenge.

How can today's youths and young people replicate this legacy amidst the prevailing uncertainties?

Much of the enthusiasm driving youth and young people movements in other regions is rooted in access to education and technology.

In countries like South Korea, tech-savvy youths and young people are leading innovations in artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship.

They are not merely consumers of technology but creators, preparing themselves for a fast-evolving global economy.

In contrast, the Liberian education system, still recovering from years of neglect and conflict, has struggled to provide the necessary tools for its youths and young people to engage in the global conversation.

Here, the lack of educational resources and opportunities often disadvantages young Liberians.

The Need for Vision and Leadership Among Liberian Youths:

As the world transitions into an era dominated by artificial intelligence and digital transformations, Liberian youths and young people's urgency to develop their vision for a prosperous future becomes paramount.

The continuous engagement in hooliganism and following adults who do not possess apparent roadmaps/intellectual capacities is counterproductive.

Youths and young Liberians have an opportunity and, indeed, a responsibility to take ownership of their narrative and to work towards building a nation that reflects the dreams of their predecessors while adapting to contemporary challenges.

Liberian youths and young people must learn from their global counterparts, who effectively harness their collective energies towards positive outcomes.

This involves a commitment to education, personal development, and civic engagement.

By investing in their skills through formal education, vocational training, or self-directed learning, Liberian youths and young people can prepare themselves for survival and leadership roles in an increasingly competitive world.

Groups like the Liberia National Student Union (LINSU) and some local NGOs focused on youth and young adults' empowerment have already laid the groundwork for this movement.

By emphasizing the importance of unity, civic responsibility, and constructive activism, these organizations provide a platform through which youths and young people can express their aspirations and work toward common goals.

I served as the Assistant Secretary General of the Student Union of Montserrado County (SUM), a branch of LINSU, from 1985-86, and we laid the groundwork for better youths and young Liberian leadership.

Just as youths in Europe and North Africa have mobilized for causes that resonate with them, so too can Liberian youths and young people band together to advocate for a nation free of the shackles of poverty and ignorance.

The Role of Technology in Fostering Unity:

In this age of connectivity, technology serves as both a tool and a platform for mobilization.

Social media has proven crucial for youths and young intellectual activism across the globe, enabling individuals to organize, advocate, and share their stories.

In Liberia, the potential exists for youths and young people to leverage these tools to foster national unity, raise awareness about critical issues, and collaborate across communities.

Engaging in social enterprises, promoting sustainable practices, and innovative problem-solving approaches can harness Liberian youths' energy towards positive outcomes.

By embracing technology and fostering a culture of innovation, the youth and young people can not only enhance their prospects. Still, they can also contribute to a more robust national economy.

In stark contrast to the pervasive negativity found in hooliganism, these initiatives promise a pathway to a more stable and prosperous future.

A Call to Action for Liberian Youths:

As the disquisition underscores, the need for Liberian youths and young people to pick up the mantle of national unity is undeniable.

They stand at a crossroads, and their path will either lead to a brighter future or perpetuate the cycles of poverty and discord that have plagued their nation.

The legacy of the youths and young people of the 70s and 80s remains relevant and instructive.

They fought valiantly for justice and equity; it is the current generation's turn to carry that torch forward.

Moving forward, there are key elements that Liberian youths must prioritize to achieve meaningful change:

1. Education: Engage in lifelong learning and seek educational opportunities that equip them with critical skills for the future.

2. Civic Engagement. Participate in political discourse, advocate for policies that promote unity and equity, and hold leaders accountable.

3. Collaboration: Forge alliances with peer groups locally and internationally, sharing ideas and resources to tackle common challenges.

4. Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Embrace technology to create solutions that address social and economic issues, paving the way for self-reliance and development.

5. Positive Representation: Challenge negative stereotypes and promote narratives of hope and resilience through storytelling and advocacy.

Let me close by calling on Liberian youths and young people that the trajectory of Liberia's future lies significantly in your hands.

While historical challenges loom large, the opportunity for transformation exists for Liberian youths and young people to step into their roles as agents of change and champions of national unity.

By learning from the legacy of past generations and the actionable examples of their global peers, Liberian youths can join the ranks of transformative leaders who shape a hopeful and prosperous future for their nation.

The call to unity is not merely a plea but is imperative for survival, growth, and dignity for the next generation of Liberians.