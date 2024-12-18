editorial

The ongoing effort to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa from his post in Liberia's House of Representatives has exposed not only political fissures but also deep personal ambitions within the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). This intra-party turmoil, played out publicly, reveals a dangerous reality for the ruling party: the CDC's internal fractures are being exploited by opportunistic actors, most notably Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah. Fallah's calculated shift in loyalty has exposed his true priorities--personal gain over party unity.

At the heart of this controversy is Fallah's decision to align himself with the anti-Koffa bloc, which has installed Richard Koon as Speaker through a process now deemed illegitimate. It is important to note that Fallah remains Deputy Speaker, albeit under this controversial and unconstitutional arrangement. His role as Deputy Speaker, far from being relinquished, has instead been compromised by his complicity in undermining the democratic and constitutional order of the House of Representatives.

This is not just Fallah's torborsoyea on Fallah's rice. His actions are a blatant betrayal of CDC leadership, which has strongly opposed the anti-Koffa campaign, and they send a troubling message: party directives can be disregarded when self-interest is at stake.

Fallah's political ambitions have long overshadowed his principles. In 2023, he abandoned his Montserrado County District #5 constituency for Lofa County's First District--a calculated move to salvage his political career after suffering a humiliating landslide defeat to Liberty Party's Abraham Darius Dillon in the 2020 senatorial mid-term elections. Once a dominant force in Montserrado, Fallah's fall from grace was swift and resounding, signaling a significant shift in voter sentiment. His retreat to Lofa--presumably a safer political pond--revealed a willingness to cut ties with his old base in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

Yet Fallah's latest actions are perhaps his most treacherous. By siding with the anti-Koffa bloc and legitimizing their unconstitutional agenda, Fallah has effectively turned his back on his party. CDC stalwart Acarous Gray rightly described Fallah's decision as "dangerous" and "annoying," accusing him of acting out of self-interest rather than loyalty to the party's leadership. Gray's frustration underscores a broader concern: has Fallah outgrown the CDC, or does he now consider himself above its mandate? His actions suggest a man willing to exploit any situation to further his political ambitions, even at the cost of party unity and constitutional order.

The anti-Koffa campaign, which Fallah has so willingly joined, is rooted in questionable motives and brazen disregard for constitutional procedures. Speaker Koffa remains the duly elected leader of the House of Representatives, and his removal can only occur through a vote supported by a two-thirds majority, as mandated by Article 49 of the Constitution. Yet Fallah and the anti-Koffa bloc have sought to circumvent this process, attempting instead to install Richard Koon as Speaker without constitutional legitimacy. Fallah's complicity in this illegal maneuver undermines his own office as Deputy Speaker, casting a shadow over his credibility and leadership.

Fallah's actions become even more egregious when compared to those of former House Speaker Edwin Melvin Snowe. Like Fallah, Snowe distanced himself from party politics to pursue his ambitions independently. But Snowe's political moves were marked by strategic foresight and careful calculation. Having served as Speaker and now holding a prominent position in the ECOWAS Parliament, Snowe has cultivated influence far beyond Liberia's borders. Fallah, on the other hand, appears to lack both the experience and the vision to navigate Liberia's complex political terrain. His role in the current crisis reflects desperation rather than strategy, and his willingness to align with an illegitimate faction undermines whatever legitimacy he might have hoped to build.

It is no secret that Fallah's resentment toward Koffa stems from the Speaker's rapid rise to prominence, both within the CDC and nationally. Koffa's ascendancy has undoubtedly unsettled so-called "born CDCians" like Fallah, whose years of loyalty to the party have failed to translate into similar heights of power. Yet Fallah's response--undermining the party's leadership and aligning with an unconstitutional faction--exposes a lack of discipline and foresight. Instead of strengthening his position as Deputy Speaker, Fallah has willingly compromised it, reducing himself to a political opportunist with no clear path forward.

This saga represents more than just a personal vendetta; it is a moment of reckoning for the CDC. Fallah's actions have exposed the party's internal vulnerabilities, raising critical questions about discipline and unity. The CDC executive council now faces a difficult choice: enforce party discipline and hold Fallah accountable or risk setting a dangerous precedent. Failing to act decisively will embolden other members to prioritize their own ambitions over the party's collective interests, further eroding its cohesion and credibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CDC must recognize that Fallah's betrayal is not an isolated incident but a symptom of deeper issues within the party. Allowing members to undermine party leadership without consequences will only accelerate its decline. The CDC must send a clear message: loyalty and discipline are non-negotiable, and those who defy the party's mandate will be held accountable. At the same time, the party must address the root causes of this internal discord, ensuring that personal ambitions do not override the principles that brought it to power.

For now, the facts remain: Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has not been removed through the constitutional process. Any attempts to legitimize Richard Koon's installation as Speaker are fundamentally flawed and unconstitutional. Fallah's role in this saga, though significant, has reduced his stature to that of a political opportunist--a man whose ambitions have led him down a path of treachery. His name, once associated with political dominance, now risks being remembered as a cautionary tale of misplaced priorities and betrayal. In the end, Fallah's actions may cost him more than he has gained. For the CDC, the time for decisive action is now.