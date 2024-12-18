Liberia: Ganta City Authority Opening Alleys

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Ganta City authority had embarked on the opening of streets and alleys across the municipality.

City Mayor Samuel S. Hardt told the Daily Observer that all the critical parts of the city will be touched to enhance the movement of goods and services as a means of improving social and economic activities in the city.

He said, more than 20 alleys have been rehabilitated, with 10 new alleys opened.

"We want to ensure that all our alleys or streets are rehabilitated so our citizens have easy access to their communities during this festive season," said Mayor Hardt.

Ganta is one of the economically booming cities in Liberia, but the inaccessibility of most of the communities has favored businesses only on the main streets.

"We are lobbying with people for support to enable us to carry on the work properly," he said.

"As you can see, this motor grader (yellow machine) you are seeing belongs to Mr. Tomah Seh Floyd, who borrowed us the machine for some time," said the Mayor. "For Ganta to be totally accessible by roads, we need our own road building machines."

Ganta City is one of exemplary models of local government in Liberia. In partnership with the business community over the years, the City Council has transformed the municipality from a shanty hub into an economic and tourism destination.

Recently, the Ganta City authority launched a 'dollar rally' to enable the city to procure its own fire truck, but Mayor Hardt told the Daily Observer the rally has been diverted to the purchase of yellow machines for the Ganta City.

According to him, Representative Samuel Brown had promised to procure two fire trucks for the City and so it was necessary transition the rally to other needs.

In similar development, the Jungle Water Group of Company, headed by Mr. Floyd, spearheaded the rehabilitation of all the alleys across Sanniquellie City.

Rehabilitation exercises have given the county provincial capital, Sanniquellie, a facelift in this festive season, where during the raining season the road to Nimba University would get very deplorable.

However, the construction of the Saclepea-Tappita highway is ongoing, with the pavement of the road having now reached Graie Township, about 25 kilometers from Tappita City.