Liberia: Lloyd's Register Foundation Offers £1m Funding Opportunity to Boost Safety Initiatives in Liberia

Lloyd's Register Foundation, a global safety charity, has unveiled its new 'Engineering a Safer World' fund, committing £15 million to projects and initiatives that enhance safety worldwide. With a strong emphasis on collaboration with local communities, the charity is inviting organizations in Liberia to apply for up to £1 million in funding, particularly for initiatives addressing critical safety challenges in maritime systems, sustainable infrastructure, and engineering skills development.

For Liberia, a nation with significant potential in sectors like maritime operations, infrastructure development, and skilled workforce training, this initiative presents a rare opportunity to secure resources that drive long-term safety and sustainability improvements. Interested organizations and community leaders must register their interest online by 10 January 2025 to participate in the selection process.

A Targeted Opportunity for Liberia

Tim Slingsby, Director of Skills and Education at Lloyd's Register Foundation, stressed the importance of tailoring the fund's impact to local needs.

"Our mission as a global charity is to engineer a safer world. Protecting people from harm, ensuring infrastructure is safer and more resilient, and supporting initiatives that build capacity, capability, and understanding in the engineering workforce remain the driving force behind everything we do," Slingsby said.

With Liberia's vast coastline and growing economic activities in maritime trade, this initiative is particularly relevant. Projects aligned with safer maritime systems will receive priority funding, supporting initiatives that enhance safety for ocean-based activities--critical to the nation's economy and coastal communities.

The Foundation also highlighted its commitment to safe, sustainable infrastructure, calling for projects that develop resilient systems capable of withstanding the region's changing climate and infrastructure challenges. This includes adopting new technologies and practices to build infrastructure that safeguards lives and supports Liberia's long-term development goals.

Additionally, the skilled people for safer engineering category aims to empower Liberia's workforce, offering resources to develop technical skills, leadership, and safety education. Projects under this stream could focus on increasing the number of engineers, upskilling current professionals, and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups in engineering.

Local Impact Through Global Experience

Lloyd's Register Foundation's track record of partnerships across Africa underscores its ability to deliver impactful results. From funding fire safety education programs in South Africa to tackling waste-burning hazards, the charity has successfully supported initiatives that create safer living and working conditions.

In the maritime sector, the Foundation co-established the International Fund for Fishing Safety (IFFS), supporting small-scale fishers in Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa--an initiative that can serve as a model for Liberia's growing fishing communities.

These programs demonstrate the Foundation's expertise in delivering practical, high-impact solutions, and the new fund opens the door for Liberian organizations to tap into this global network of knowledge and resources.

How to Apply

Lloyd's Register Foundation's funding call follows a structured two-stage process:

Expression of Interest: Applicants must submit their initial interest by 10 January 2025. Full Proposal: Successful applicants will be invited to submit detailed proposals by 28 February 2025.

The Foundation encourages Liberian organizations to visit its website for guidance, case studies, and criteria to maximize their chances of success.

"This funding call matches the scale and ambition of our five-year strategy," Slingsby said. "It gives us the opportunity to form new partnerships with organizations on the ground, driving impact on a truly global scale."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Opportunity for Liberia's Future

Liberia's inclusion in this global funding call represents a unique opportunity to address persistent safety challenges while promoting economic growth and sustainable development. With sectors like maritime transport, infrastructure, and workforce development playing critical roles in the nation's future, Lloyd's Register Foundation's initiative could serve as a catalyst for lasting, impactful change.

Local organizations, NGOs, and government agencies now have a chance to leverage this funding to implement transformative projects that improve safety outcomes, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen Liberia's resilience.

For more details and application guidelines, visit Lloyd's Register Foundation's website and take the first step toward engineering a safer, more sustainable Liberia.

Deadline for Expressions of Interest: 10 January 2025.