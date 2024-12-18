Ghana: GAF Arrests Man Behind Protocol Recruitment Video

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has arrested a man seen in video that went viral wearing Ghana Navy vest and displaying other military items in a room.

He has been identified as Alex Cobbinah, a resident of Madina Zongo Junction, Accra.

"The Military Police has subsequently handed over Alex Cobbinah to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation and possible prosecution to serve as deterrent to others," a press statement issued by the GAF in Accra yesterday revealed.

Signed by the Director General of Public Relations of the GAF, Brigadier General E. Aggrey Quashie, it disclosed that in the said video, Alex was heard sending a message to the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, alleging that the in-coming President intends to sack all soldiers who were recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces through protocol means.

Further investigations revealed that the said suspect has uploaded several other videos on social media wearing military accoutrements, pretending to be a soldier.

Additionally, GAF wishes to reiterate that individuals who present themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate, should be reported to the nearest military installation or Police Station.

It cautioned that anyone who pays monies to agents or individuals with the hope of securing enlistment into GAF was equally culpable in the fraudulent act.

It is important to highlight that the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967 remains in effect. This decree explicitly states: "No person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana."

Moreover, the misuse of military attire can facilitate impersonation and enable criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public safety.

In light of the security implications of these illegal acts, we urge the public to report any suspicious activities involving unauthorised military attire.