Ghana: Police, Fire Service Investigate Burning of Ablekuma North Constituency Ballot Papers

A fire outbreak swept through the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, Accra, in the early hours of Tuesday and destroyed several ballot boxes belonging to the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The school was used to store electoral materials for the just ended December 7, 2024 general election.

Some eye witnesses said they suspect supporters of one of the two major political parties set the school ablaze over the ongoing disagreements over re-collation and re-declaration of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary result.

The fire destroyed several properties including the library, furniture, books, equipment, ballot papers and part of the building.

The school has been temporarily closed as investigation was being undertaken by the Ghana Police Service.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene at about 3pm, the fire had been brought under control.

The paper spotted a number of police personnel around the burnt facilities.

However, the police personnel declined to comment when the Ghanaian Times wanted an elicit information about the inferno.

Some of the residents who spoke to the Times said they did not know the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service, in partnership with the Ghana National Fire Service, have begun investigations into a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours yesterday at Kwashieman Cluster of Schools where the Ablekuma North Constituency ballot boxes are kept.

The Police in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times assured the public that any individual or group of individuals found responsible for the fire incident would be arrested and prosecuted.

"We urge the public to remain calm as investigation into the incident continues," the Police said.

Meanwhile, the Police have stated that the 132 suspects arrested across the country in connection with the post-election disturbances were still going through the due process of the law.

Out of the number, the Police revealed that 45 suspects had been remanded into custody and 71 were on Police enquiry bail, and 16 were on court bail.