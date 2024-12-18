Ghana: Court Warns Banks As Woman Jailed Five Years for Cloned Cheques

A judge has urged banks and other financial institutions to be more vigilant and stay ahead of criminals using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to steal money from customers' accounts.

Mr. Isaac Addo emphasised the need for these institutions to enhance their ICT systems and provide regular training for staff, especially tellers, to thoroughly scrutinise cheques and other financial instruments before making payments.

The court stressed that protecting the interests of shareholders and depositors was crucial for maintaining public trust.

The advice came as the court sentenced Jessica Oforiwa, a 35-year-old caterer and hairdresser, to five years in prison for stealing a total of GH¢81,060 from customers of GCB Bank using cloned cheques in 2022.

Oforiwa was convicted on seven charges, including abetment of crime, and stealing, with the sentences running concurrently.

Her accomplices, Dawda Sawdido, Mohammed Muktar, Fuseini Saeed Ibrahim, Felix Mensah, Lawrence Quarshie, and Philip Ansah, remain at large.

In sentencing Oforiwa, a mother of two and a first-time offender, the court acknowledged her young age but emphasised that her actions were premeditated.

Oforiwa had played a significant role in assisting the other fugitives to misappropriate funds from the bank.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seth Frimpong, who led the prosecution, urged the court to consider the growing trend of such crimes, which he said were harming financial institutions and sabotaging the economy.

The prosecution informed the court that the complainant, Daniel Boakye, is a Security Coordinator at GCB Bank Ghana Limited, High Street, Accra, and that Jessica Oforiwaa resides at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Last year, the prosecution revealed, GCB Bank discovered that some individuals had cloned about eight cheques from the bank's customers, successfully withdrawing a total of GH¢81,060 from their accounts.

One of the victims, Rejoice Emekor Senezah, a customer at the Kantamanto branch, had GH¢12,000 withdrawn from her account on January 10, 2022.

Another victim, Felcon, Electrical Enterprise, had GH¢47,460 withdrawn from their account on April 13, 2022.

The prosecution added that the complainant submitted the cloned cheques to Camelot Company Limited, the producers of the cheques, for investigation.

Camelot determined that all the cloned cheques were from a cheque book issued to Oforiwaa's account, Jesnat Cook Company.