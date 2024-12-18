Liberia: CDC Youth League Condemned Police Brutality Against 'Peaceful Protesters' - Foresees Dangerous Path Under President Boakai's Administration

Monrovia — The Revolutionary National Youth League of the mighty Congress for Democratic Change has condemned what it terms as reckless use of live bullets and brutal force by the Liberia National Police on peaceful and unarmed citizens who have gone to gather at the Capitol Building to express themselves.

"This brutal action to crackdown on our democracy is unacceptable and Mr. Boakai is treading a dangerous path that could lead this country back to the dark days," Chairman of the group Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson said.

The right to assemble is guaranteed under article 17 of the constitution of the Republic of Liberia, which states "All persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and consult upon the common good, to instruct their representatives, petition the government or functionaries for the redress of grievances.

Johnson addressing the press said: "rights as enshrined in our constitution can't be trampled upon by neither Mr. Boakai, nor his irresponsible homophile police Director Gregory Coleman. The firing of live bullets at unarmed citizens speaks to the undemocratic and tyrannical nature of the Unity Party government and this reminds us of the numerous bloodshed orchestrated and executed by Unity Party over the years," he said.

Johnson added: "Today's crackdown on peaceful and unarmed protesters by Gregory Coleman and his men is barbaric, reckless and undermines the democratic credentials left by the CDC government of Liberia's foremost peace icon President George M. Weah."

The Youth League Chairman added: "We call for the unconditional release of peaceful citizens including Sekou Kalasco Damaro, Cadre Yaya V. Sesay, Thomas Sarbo, Fatumata alias LIB Simi and scores of citizens; some of whom have been taken to unknown destinations in an attempt to assassinate them through the instruction of Gregory Coleman. We call on the international community to call Mr. Boakai and his gangs of criminals to order."

"We want to remind Mr. Boakai that the blood of those innocent souls are on your hands and we can assure you that in the next 24 hours if the living body of those arrested aren't seen, you must get prepared to kill more of us and brace yourself for the bitter Liberia you are wishing for," CDC Youth League Chairman asserted.

In conclusion, the Revolutionary National Youth League stand with all solidarity groups which include aggrieved health workers, TECY workers, illegal dismissed EPS officers, student movements , MCC dismissed workers, AFL women, Rape Victims and peaceful citizens who are fronting for justice and the respect for the rule Law.

We call on all young people of the CDC and sympathizers to remain united as we collectively resist this evil plan of Mr Boakai and his failed Unity party to derail the monumental gains and peace made over the past six years by returning the country to a failed and undemocratic state.

Done and issued on the 17th Day of December AD 2024 by the mandate of the National Executive Committee of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the Mighty Congress for Democratic Change-CDC.