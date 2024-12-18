Nigeria: Buhari Didn't Remove Fuel Subsidy, He Cared About Nigerians - Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has described him as a friend of the masses which underscored many of his policies and decisions while in government.

Adesina said such considerations were responsible for his decision not to remove fuel subsidies as Nigeria's president.

Adesina disclosed this in a tribute to celebrate Buhari who clocked 82 on Tuesday.

He described him as 'Ore Mekunu', a Yoruba phrase for a friend of the poor adding that he 'still draws the people like magnets even in retirement'.

Adesina who captured the several meetings the former president held with his cabinet and other agencies of government, said he refused to take decisions that would further impoverish the masses even when aware that some corrupt leaders are benefiting.

"The Big Elephant in the room (was the) removal of fuel subsidy. Did you think the Government didn't know that the money guzzling monster had to be slain? It knew.

"But who ensured that subsidies remained as long as it did? Buhari. And why? The people, the ordinary people. His argument was always simple.

"When oil sold for at least $100 per barrel in the international market, rising even to as high as $140 per barrel, what did the ordinary people gain? Nothing! So why should they be the ones to bear the brunt when oil prices fall?", Adesina stated.

The former presidential aide said even though Buhari may share the conviction to remove subsidies at the end of his administration like the presidential candidate then, "he didn't want to do something that would throw society into a tailspin for the sake of the ordinary people".

Almost two years into retirement, Adesina said people still continue to mill around him because of his disposition to the poor.